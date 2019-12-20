The Arkansas Department of Health reports that eight influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season as of Dec. 13.
During flu season, the ADH produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S. ADH receives reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks. Therefore, it is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease. It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows. Clinicians and policy makers may find the report helpful in terms of communicating to colleagues and patients about the current status of the flu season.
Report Key Points:
• For Week 50, Arkansas reported “Regional” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “High” or 10 out of 10 for ILI intensity.
• Since Sept. 29, 3,100 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 500 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
• Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 54% were influenza A, and 46% were influenza B.
• There were 109 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 60 tested positive for influenza A, 48 tested positive for influenza B, and one positive for both A and B. At the ADH lab, two tested positive for influenza A subtype H1N1, and three tested positive for influenza B subtype Victoria; one sample tested negative for influenza this week.
• About 3.1% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). About 5.1% of outpatient visits were for ILI.
• The average school absenteeism rate last week was 5.6% among public schools.
• The Centers for Disease Control has reported a total of 10 pediatric deaths nationwide this season.
• To date, one nursing home in Arkansas has reported influenza outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.