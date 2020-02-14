The Arkansas Department of Health said influenza-related deaths rose sharply to 46 last week, up from 36 the previous week in Arkansas, but still only one pediatric death was reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates a total of 12,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 78 pediatric deaths reported this season.
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 8.4% among public schools. As of Feb. 11, ADH was aware of 36 schools/districts that closed briefly due to the flu this season.
All counties in the Daily Times’ coverage area showed absenteeism rates higher than the state average, specifically:
• Newton County — 8.76%
• Searcy County — 8.95%
• Boone County — 9.8%
• Carroll County — 12.14%
• Marion County — 12.74%
During flu season, the ADH produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenza- like-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S. ADH receives reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks. Therefore, it is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease. It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows. Clinicians and policy makers may find the report helpful in terms of communicating to colleagues and patients about the current status of the flu season.
Report Key Points:
• For Week 6, Arkansas reported “Widespread” activity to the CDC for geographic spread of influenza, and “High” or 10 out of 10 for ILI intensity.
• Since September 29, 2019, 20,560 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 2,400 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
• Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 49% were influenza A, and 51% were influenza B.
• There were 498 positive PCR flu tests from private labs last week: 218 tested positive for influenza A, 278 tested positive for influenza B, one sample tested positive for influenza B Subtype Victoria, and one tested positive for both A and B. At the ADH lab, 17 samples tested positive for influenza A Subtype H1N1, three samples tested positive for influenza B Subtype Victoria, and no sample tested negative for flu this week.
• About 7.5% of patients visiting emergency rooms last week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). About 6.6% of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).
• Since September 29, 2019, six facilities, including four nursing homes, have reported influenza outbreaks.
• Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza remained below the epidemic threshold last week.
