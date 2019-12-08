Through the Puttin’ In Pink golf tournament, Clay Maxey Ford and Arvest Bank recently donated more than $26,000 to the Claude Parrish Radiation Therapy Institute Foundation Board. The foundation benefits North Arkansas Regional Medical Center’s Claude Parrish Cancer Center in Harrison.
In 2014, Clay Maxey Ford and Arvest Bank joined forces to host a golf tournament experience like no other, a press released said. The event was named Puttin’ in Pink and the intent was that it would be the most sought-after tournament in the area.
“North Central Arkansas is fortunate to have the Claude Parrish Cancer Center, in terms of education and prevention and providing care for those facing a cancer diagnosis in our community,” said Scott Tennyson, market president for Arvest Bank in Harrison. “We are so thankful for another successful year of the Puttin’ in Pink tournament and appreciate the community’s support for this tournament over the last five years.”
“This golf tournament has been a huge success and we are excited to be able to donate to The Claude Parrish Radiation Therapy Institute Foundation Board,” said Clay Maxey, owner of Clay Maxey Ford. “We could never give back to them all that they give to our community. The ParRTI organization provides important cancer care for our community and these funds will help them continue their mission of providing high quality care with compassion to our family and friends.”
The fifth annual Puttin’ in Pink Golf Tournament was held in the fall at the Harrison Country Club. Along with offering cancer treatment, the Claude Parrish Cancer Center provides the public with free cancer screenings and cancer education, as well as housing, transportation and other patient needs to those battling the disease.
During the past five years, Puttin’ in Pink raised more than $125,000 for The Claude Parrish Radiation Therapy Institute Foundation Board.
“We are so grateful for Clay Maxey Ford, Arvest and the entire community for supporting ParRTI through this event,” said Jon Burnside, director of services for the Cancer Center. “These funds will go right back into the community in the form of nutritional services, social services, travel assistance and support groups to those who need cancer care. During a season where we are reminded to be thankful, we at the Cancer Center are extremely thankful for Clay Maxey, Arvest Bank and all the individuals who worked diligently to make this tournament a success. The real winners were not the golfers, but the patients and families served by our local Cancer Center."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.