Just in the past three weeks, four Boone County veterans we were trying to help died. All were Vietnam era warriors who honorably served their country. Their deaths were sudden and unexpected. They were also avoidable, as had they gotten a proper diagnosis and medical care earlier, they would most likely be alive today and for years to come. We were too late. We failed these men half a century ago when they returned from war and we failed them once again when they needed us most.
This week we are trying to help two homeless veterans find shelter, food and medical care, but don’t have the organization or resources to do it properly. Same holds true for the hungry families of younger veterans who lost their jobs due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Then there are the countless, local veterans quietly suffering from a wide variety of issues ranging from being prisoners in their own home to severe depression and drug dependence. The list of their ailments and needs is long and our current ability to help them is far too limited.
The frustrating reality is that much of their suffering is unnecessary. The VA and other state and federal governmental organizations have excellent medical, assisted living and other programs with vast resources to help. In our community, there are numerous, wonderful charities and good people who truly honor those who served and are happy to give them a hand. Problem is these local charities don’t know how to reach the veterans. Nationally, two-thirds of our veterans are unaware that they qualify for governmental assistance. Those who are aware are often too proud to ask or get tied up in red-tape and lose hope. There is a simple solution.
A local Veterans Center would provide a place where we can bring all these wonderful resources together under one roof. The veteran and their family would have a place to go where experienced service officers and volunteers who know how to cut through the red-tape can help put them and their families on a path to a better and longer life. This would be a place for new beginnings, designed and managed by local veterans who have been in their shoes and understand. These warriors would be treated with the respect and dignity they have earned.
But for a Veterans Center to become a reality, our city, county and local business leaders need to step-up and get involved. You and I need to voice our support and donate our time and money to this worthy cause. More details about the proposed Veterans Center are available at Boone County DAV on Facebook.
These remarkable men and women risk their lives to keep up safe. Our freedoms are a direct result of their many sacrifices. We owe them and their families the greatest of debts. So do we rally and answer the call — or continue to ignore this matter of life and death?
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR 72602.
