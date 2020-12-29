No doubt this past year has been one of the more challenging in recent history. The COVID-19 pandemic cost people their lives and livelihoods; American cities burned in the name of social injustice; and our country’s political divide seemingly grew to the point where the chasm is so wide that it may never be cross again. However, there was so much more to 2020 than just these headlines.
This was a year when most Americans faced these challenges head-on and found ways to adapt and overcome. There was a lot more political whining and finger pointing than I care for, but in the end we developed numerous treatments and vaccines in record shattering time which will save millions of lives around the world and finally put an end to this nightmare. Many said it was impossible and couldn’t be done. Impossible is often when Americans are at their best.
As for cries of social injustice and the political divide, this is nothing new. These headlines were first published in 1728 by Benjamin Franklin in the Pennsylvania Gazette. Addressing social injustices always happens far too slowly, but we can take great pride having corrected so many wrongs over the decades and will continue this important work into the future. Our political divide? That’s what makes our country the greatest on earth. Two sides squabbling, while keeping the other in check providing a precarious and critical balance to things. Sometimes the debate can get a bit loud and way too ugly, but this is exactly how our amazing Constitution was conceived and written.
If we want to take America’s true temperature, look to our communities. Last week in Harrison, we found children from a local church adopting isolated veterans, raising money to buy them gifts and joyfully singing them Christmas Carols. Camp Jack, with help from the State of Arkansas, the DAV and Harps Food Stores, assisted over 100 local veterans and their families with rent, utilities and food. Camp Jack also gave Harps food gift certificates to the staff of the Harrison VA clinic and our local first-responders to thank them for taking such good care of our veterans this past year.
In 2020, the Harrison City Council stepped up in a big way with plans to provide a much needed home for the Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center. Even during these hard, financial times, this community gave generously this year to help veterans and others in need. Recently a man gave a car to a veteran he had never met.
Maybe the health of our community and America can be best be measured by a visit to the Neighborhood Diner on Main Street. On one wall are tickets for over 60 meals prepaid by kindhearted customers waiting for those less fortunate and in need of a hot meal to walk in.
These are just a few of the millions of unreported stories about neighbor reaching out to help neighbor, people providing acts of kindness to strangers and our citizens putting the needs of others ahead of their own. These are the ideals I and so many others fought for. So for me, 2020 will be remembered not by its headlines, but by the countless acts of kindness I witnessed.
This is the last “Forget Me Not” column as next week it will change to “Camp Jack” where I will continue to share stories of our veteran community and the development of this exciting new undertaking which will better serve those who protected our freedoms and way of life.
Happy New Year!
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran, Commander of the Boone County DAV and President of the Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR 72601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.