Bo thinks his best friend of 12 years, an Army combat veteran, is worth saving. After spending some time with this remarkable warrior, I agree with Bo.
Wes Neal grew up in the small town located deep in the Ozark hills near Harrison. As a young lad, he was overweight and often bullied by older classmates. After a few summers of cutting wood, hauling hay and growth spurts, the fat had turned into hardened muscle and he was now the biggest and toughest kid in his class. The bullying stopped, not only for him, but also for his friends as Wes took it upon himself to looked out for them.
In high school he was popular and known as a boy with a big heart, a big laugh, good character and unwavering loyalty. He was the life of the party, but being young, full of himself and a bit of a hell raiser, one day Wes found himself in front of a judge who suggested the Army might be a better option than jail. He reported to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for basic training.
Now Wes had never liked people telling him what to do, but did enjoy the camaraderie of his band of brothers and took his job seriously. He was assigned to artillery training at Fort Riley, Kansas, and then joined Alpha Company of the 1st Division known as the Big Red 1. Before long, he found himself at Camp Anaconda, some 40 miles north of Baghdad, Iraq. It was also known as “Mortaritaville” (a play on Margaritaville) for its high frequency of incoming mortars from Iraqi insurgents.
He was assigned to a Convoy Security Unit whose job was to protect rolling conveys traveling all over Iraq. His buddies called him “Country,” a nickname he wore with pride. Wes said you could always tell the country boys from the city boys. When the bullets started flying, the city boys dove for cover, while the country boys stood tall, firing back.
Wes was usually point gunner on the lead Humvee who was especially vulnerable to Improvised Explosive Devices, a fancy term for bombs buried in the road. They were deadly and some of his buddies were killed or lost limbs. The luckier ones only got what they call Traumatic Brain Injuries (TMIs) where the concussion of the blast scrambled their brains a bit. Far too many TMIs weren’t reported as these men didn’t want to be separated from their unit and sent home. There were also the frequent firefights and ambushes that were part of his daily life.
Like so many of our young men and women who we sent into harm’s way, this warrior returned home very different than when he left. Although he put the battlefields of Iraq thousands of miles behind him, the horrific sights, sounds and smells of war follows him everywhere and has become a permanent, unwelcome presence in his life. Wes had no idea how much war had changed him. His family did. His former friends saw that this once “happy go lucky guy” was now closed off and wanted to be left completely alone. Bo didn’t care. He just accepted his friend for who he was without judgement.
Wes left one war behind, but found himself fighting a new one. A war for which he was neither trained nor equipped. A war that has no end and can not be won. A war that rages on in his mind and the best he can hope for is to survive and have more good days than bad.
A failed marriage, combined with horrific memories and the pressures of life, got the better of him one day and Wes tried to kill himself. He disappeared into his beloved woods and had it not been for his friend Bo, who alerted his family, Wes would not be alive today. He credits his mother, daddy and three beautiful children for helping him turn things around a bit, but every day is still a challenge.
He tried getting help from the VA, but felt like he was in jail and they didn’t understand how to help a guy like him. Even today, Wes still can’t be around crowds and begins stuttering and shaking when encountering strangers or being more than a few miles from his house. The only living thing he feels truly comfortable with is Bo and they spend most of their time deep in the woods alone with their thoughts. Often, they will spend the entire night there just so they can watch the sun come up.
Wes is generous with his money always helping family, his children and others first, spending very little on himself. He recently offered his cousin and her three children a place to stay. The other night he arrived home to find his house on fire. Thinking she and her children were still inside, he raced into the flames. Thankfully they weren’t, but he was overcome and collapsed in a hallway completely disoriented from the thick smoke. He had no idea which way was out and figured this was the end. Wes called his mother to say goodbye, but then heard his buddy Bo frantically calling for him. Wes crawled towards the sound of his friend’s voice to safety. This was the second time Bo had saved his life.
Wes and Bo silently watched as the fire consumed everything he owned. It was so intense, it melted the barrel of a rifle his grandfather had given him. His daughter’s prized, porcelain doll collection, irreplaceable pictures and his all his Army medals and decorations melted, as did tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of welders and truck parts he used to make a living. He and his children lost everything. Insurance will probably cover his mortgage, but won’t provide the money necessary to rebuild his house or replace his personal possessions. But he still has his family, his children and of course, Bo.
It took great courage for this proud and very private combat veteran who served his country with distinction to share his story with me. He said it was the first time he had talked about in 12 years. Wes knows his tale is far from unique and by sharing it with you, maybe it will bring attention to the tens of thousands of other veterans of all generations just like him who struggle every day to keep it together. That maybe, by telling his story, they will know they’re not alone or forgotten.
If you would like to help Wes and his three kids get their lives back together, please send what you can to DAV, P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR. 72602. You might throw in an extra buck or two for Bo, his blue heeler service dog, who deserves an extra big bone or two. In my book, they’re both heroes.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR. 72602.
