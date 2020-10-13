Harrison, Arkansas, has gotten a bum rap. In a time when truth and facts seem to mean little and dishonest headlines designed to promote personal political agendas are all the rage, no one seems to care about the community and people that are hurt in the process. Our town has been labeled with a negative, national identity based on a false, misleading and unfair narrative that no one in the general press or on bias social media sites cares to correct. I can’t speak to what may have happened a hundred years ago or who might choose to live in the area today, but I can tell you about the town and community I know.
As part of my role as Commander of the Boone County Disabled American Veterans, I meet and chat with a broad spectrum of people in our community on a daily basis. These include community leaders, business professionals, religious organizations, home keepers, tradesmen, retailers and veterans from all races, religions and economic situations. Of the thousands of people I have talked to in the past few years, never once have I heard a racial slur or anyone question the race of the veterans we are trying to help. The people I encountered were kind, welcoming, respectful and generous.
When I go to Mayor Jackson and the City Council or Judge Hathaway and the Quorum Court on veteran issues, I have never once gotten the “run-around” or been dismisses because they are too busy or didn’t want to be bothered. Without exception they ask only, “What do our veterans need and how can we help?”. They understand that without our warriors, the freedoms we cherish and great life we enjoy every day wouldn’t exist.
Local businesses never hesitate in offering their assistance in helping those who served. Just a few days ago we heard about a 70-year-old Army veteran sleeping on the floor of his tiny apartment. He has a bad back and was in constant pain from lack of a proper bed. We were hoping to find a clean used bed or maybe get a deal on a really cheap, new mattress. When we contacted Josh Mount, owner of Top Drawer Furniture, he blew us away with his generosity. Josh donated a brand new, top of the line mattress and box spring I would be thrilled to sleep on. All he wanted to know about the veteran was how tall he was so he could pick out the perfect bed for him.
A few months ago, while raising money in front of Walmart, we displayed a poster of some of the local veterans we have helped. One picture on the poster was of an Army veteran who had lost both his legs to whom we gave an electric wheelchair and built a handicap ramp. He happens to be black. Not once did anyone mentioned his race, they just saw a soldier who proudly served his nation, then generously donated so we could help more veterans just like him.
I’ve heard it said that you can tell a lot about a nation by how they treat their veterans. If I were to choose an identity that truly defines Harrison, Arkansas, it would be a thriving, “Purple-Heart” community filled with caring, giving and kind patriots who respect, honor and take care of veterans and their families. This is the Harrison I know and am proud to call it home.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR. 72602.
