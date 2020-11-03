Today we elect our Commander in Chief for the next four years. As the person elected will have the primary responsibility for keeping our country and families safe from both foreign and domestic threats, I can think of no more important thing you can do today than vote wisely.
The U.S. Constitution clearly gives control of the U.S. military to the President, but only Congress has the Constitutional power to declare war – something they haven’t done since World War II. So Korea, Vietnam and all the conflicts we have engaged in the Middle East for the past 20 years were not officially wars, but entered into at the sole discretion of our Commander in Chief. Their decisions, right or wrong, costs tens of thousands of American to be killed and hundreds of thousands to be wounded. If you think you vote doesn’t matter, think again.
The Commander in Chief also has the lives (and deaths) of our veterans in their hands. It is estimated that between 2005 and 2014, over 307,000 veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care System died waiting to get proper medical care. This is significantly more than have died from the Coronavirus pandemic, yet where was the outrage and finger pointing? Decades of both Republican and Democrat Presidents and members of Congress ignored this crisis and it wasn’t until 2017 that a major overhaul of the VA system corrected many of the wrongs. I hope the next Commander in Chief has the wellbeing of our veterans high on his list of priorities.
The peaceful transition of power is one of the many things that makes this country exceptional. There is little doubt that regardless of who wins, half of the country will be disappointed. Many will be angry. Some are even threatening violence. There was a time when whoever was elected as President was accepted by all. Recently, it seems that if we disagree with the outcome of an election, some will go to the ends of the earth trying to get them removed from office attempting to circumvent our Constitution and the votes of the people.
So let’s make a deal. If your guy wins, I will refer to him as Mr. President and for the next four years accept him as my Commander in Chief. Should I see him walking towards me, I will salute and treat him with the great respect the office he holds deserves. If my guy wins, please do the same.
• • •
Thanks to Lonnie Anderson, Commander of the American Legion Post 44, who recently found and returned the original Charter for the Boone County Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 6. Not sure how the Charter got lost in the American Legion’s storage boxes for so many decades, but we appreciate Lonnie ensuring it was returned. This Chapter was formed nearly 75 years ago on Jan. 3, 1946, by 21 Boone County veterans who had been wounded while serving our country during World War I and World War II. Since that time, Chapter 6 has helped thousands of local veterans live better lives.
• • •
Finally, thank you for your support and assistance in helping Wes Neal and his family whose house recently burnt down. All your donations are going directly to help him and his three children get their lives back. For those of you who sent treats for Bo, I can tell you if a rapidly wagging tail means what I think it does – he loves them!
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O Box 632, Harrison, AR. 72602.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.