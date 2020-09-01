As I walked across the flight-line at the Marble Mountain Air Facility just outside Danang, I was a bundle of nerves and had no idea what to expect. Only having been in country a couple of weeks, I was as green as they came and if I was allowed to fly, it would be my first mission. It was all up to Crew Chief Mike.
Crew Chiefs in Vietnam were a special breed. They had to be smart, fearless and more than a bit crazy. They knew every inch of their aircraft and were highly skilled at using duct tape and bailing wire to keep it from falling out of the sky. No one gets on or off their helicopter without their permission and it doesn’t take off or land without their supervision. They are the boss and heaven help anyone who thinks different.
The helicopter I was walking up to belonged to Louisiana native, Marine Private First Class (PFC) Raymond Michael Clausen Jr. who was serving his second tour. I saw a Marine who looked like he could play left tackle for any NFL team loading a 50-caliber machine gun sticking out the window of the CH-46 Sea Knight. “Looking for Clausen,” I yelled. He pointed down, underneath the helicopter.
A thin kid who looked about 16 slid out from under the chopper, wrenches in hand and grease on his face. He looked me over and said in a southern, Cajun twang, “What the hell ya’ll want?” His eyes were intense and he reminded me of a caged tiger ready to pounce. I outranked him by a couple notches, but thought better to not challenge the disrespect if I wanted a ride.
I explained that I wrote for Stars & Stripes. The idea I might put their name and picture in the paper usually opened doors, but Crew Chief Mike was not impressed. He asked me a dozen additional questions, most of the insulting.
“OK, listen up,” he said. “When you’re on my chopper, I’m God and you do exactly what I say. Got it?”
I nodded.
“And you ever take a picture of me or any of my wounded or dead Marines, I’ll throw that camera and you both out the chopper at a thousand feet.” His actual words were a bit more colorful.
Later I asked the massive gunner why, if this was his second tour, Mike was only a PFC as most Crew Chiefs were Sergeants. He smiled, “Mike has a slight problem with authority. Let some green officer try to tell him how to do his job, they usually walk away with bloody nose.”
We flew four medivac missions that day bringing back six wounded and two dead Marines. I watched in amazement as Mike perilously hung out a window giving the pilot instructions as they landed the massive machine in small clearings, the rotor blades missing trees by only a few feet. The trust and respect those pilots had for him was amazing.
Every time we landed, Mike would motion and I’d follow him out of the helicopter to help retrieve the wounded. I guess I passed muster as after that I was always welcome on their missions. I think Mike was just glad to have another warm body to help load and take care of his injured Marines. A week later a recon team was under fire on a steep hillside with no place to land. There was dense fog, but somehow Mike talked the pilot into backing the helicopter’s rear ramp up to an outcropping of rocks allowing the recon team to scramble on board. It was one of the most amazing and scariest things I’ve ever witnessed.
I was assigned to another story for a week, then returned to the flight-line looking forward to flying with Mike and his crew once again, but found a new Crew Chief. At first I feared something bad had happened to Mike, but the gunner filled me in.
A few days earlier, they had just dropped a bunch of Marines into the jungle when they were immediately attacked. As the Marines scattered looking for defensive positions, they ran into the middle of a large mine field. Under heavy fire, Mike guided the pilot to land in the craters of mines already detonated. here were 11 Marines wounded, one dead and the other eight were holding their position for fear of stepping on a mine.
As the gunners were busy engaging the enemy, Mike ran into the mine field and began carrying wounded back to the chopper when a mine detonated several yards away killing a corpsman and wounding three more. Time and again, Mike ran into the treacherous minefield carrying back the wounded and dead, while the other Marines followed his footprints to safety. It was only when all the Marines had been recovered that he signaled to the pilot to take off. Mike did all this while under constant enemy fire.
The gunner told me there was a rumor they were putting him up for the Medal of Honor and sending him home. He reported that when hearing about the award, Mike said something like, “If they want to give me the Medal of Honor, they’re going to have to kidnap me out of a bar in New Orleans, sober me up and drag me to Washington D.C. kicking and screaming.”
Again, imagine much more colorful language.
Evidently they did, as on June 15, 1971, President Richard Nixon hung the Medal of Honor around Crew Chief Mike’s neck in the White House. ’d like to boast that I knew Mike well, but I didn’t. I only flew a handful of missions with him and he tended to kept people at a distance. All I really know is that he was a hero long before that day in the minefield. He was as tough and fearless as they come, yet when it came to taking care of his wounded and dead Marines, Mike was tender like a mother. He died in 2004 at the age of 56, but countless Marines are alive today because of Crew Chief Mike.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other
