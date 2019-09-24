On Wednesday, Sept. 11, I had the honor, along with about a dozen other local veterans, of participating in flag presentation ceremonies at the Alpena, Omaha and Bergman schools. As this was my first time I wasn’t sure what to expect, but what I didn’t foresee was walking away from all three ceremonies wiping away a tear or two. Must have had a high allergy count that day.
There was the Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway artfully explaining to the students what happened on 9/11, long before most of them were born. here was also the Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore emotionally talking about the importance of service, not only to our country but also to our community, our families and each other. An Arkansas State Representative challenged the students to carry on the good fight against terrorism, especially the current effort to divide our country using social media. Then a representative from our United States Congressman’s office explained that the flag the students were receiving once flew over the United States Capitol and is now theirs to cherish, protect and honor.
School officials and teachers presented a program honoring the victims of 9/11, highlighting the major moments of the attacks interspaced with the chilling ringing of a bell making the memory of that horrific day all too real. As the veterans tenderly passed the American flag from one to the other, then presented the flag to a group of students who respectfully did the same, the silence deafening. As the flags were raised, bands played, hands went over hearts and salutes were presented. All of this was enough to make even the saltiest veteran a bit misty eyed.
As the ceremonies unfolded I looked out at the faces of hundreds of students. Many were far too young to fully understand what was happening and why, but even those innocent faces were filled with respect for the moment, the flag and the people involved. Veterans will sometimes question if their service, their sacrifice and the scars they carry were worth it. All I know for sure is that at that moment, looking at those beautiful faces reflecting their hope for tomorrow, for me the answer was yes.
After one ceremony a young lass, probably just beginning the first grade and barely taller than my knee came up to me, looked up and confidently stuck out her hand. “My teacher said I should thank you for you service, so thank you, sir.” she said sweetly. As I looked down on her golden, curly locks surrounding an angelic face with big blue eyes, my hardened Marine heart immediately melted into quivering jelly. When I took her tiny hand and shook it, those darn allergies flared up again, really bad this time.
Standing next to her was a little boy. “Did you fight in a war?” he asked. Not expecting the question I just gave him a quick nod yes. The inquisitive boy continued, “World War II?” Now I appreciate that first-graders are busy perfecting their ABC’s and learning American history and math is a few years down the road yet, so I wasn’t offended that he didn’t appreciate that I wasn’t born until some years after World War II. I smiled and shook my head no. He thought hard for a moment and guessed again, “The Civil War?”
I suddenly felt the need for a nap.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.