A foreign gentleman once told me that Americans don’t appreciate that being born in the United States is like winning the lottery. That the freedoms and opportunities we enjoy every day of our lives are forbidden pipe dreams for much of the world. I think he was trying to make the point that we take our freedoms much too casually, therefor putting them at risk.
He’s right. Clear and present threats to our freedoms have existed since before the ink was dry on the Declaration of Independence. Veterans understand this and also know firsthand the high costs of our freedom. Since 1776, over 1 million American warriors have died protecting it from those who wish to take it away.
These threats come from both foreign and domestic enemies of freedom. It was wasn’t that long ago that our military was so underfunded there wasn’t enough weapons, bombs or ammunition to properly deal with a major threat. Fighter pilots couldn’t practice for lack of fuel and our long-range nuclear missiles were being controlled by 25 year old computers with floppy disk. In the past few years, the United States Armed Forces has once again become the most powerful military in history standing ready to protect our freedoms from any foreign threat.
Domestically, our freedom is safeguarded by something more powerful than any weapon, so it must be protected at all costs and used very wisely. That is your vote. The idea that informed, discerning and virtuous people can choose their leaders and the laws that govern them is what makes our remarkable Constitution work and is at the very essence of our cherished freedoms.
Your vote is so important that people, in their insatiable quest for power and desire to impose their will at any costs, are trying to steal it from you. Governors are flooding their states with unsolicited ballots opening the door for massive fraud. Besides cancelling out your vote, this unprecedented action eliminates the important tradition of the voting booth curtain which provides the privacy necessary to prevent coercion or retribution for how you vote. They have also eliminated the voting requirement of providing an ID, further diminishing the integrity of our elections.
I saw a report the other day that 26% of Americans have no idea who we fought during the American Revolution. Forty percent thought the War of 1812 took place before our fight for independence. When asked when or where World War I was fought, over 30% percent had no idea. Only 1 in 3 Americans could pass the U.S. citizenship test.
Besides being a scolding inditement of our educational system, it is personally upsetting that these people’s votes count the same as mine. Ignorance of the bloodshed and sacrifices made to win and maintain our freedom is unforgivable. This is exactly what that foreign gentleman was talking about.
This column is about veteran issues, not promoting political opinions. However, there is nothing more important to most veterans than protecting our freedom or all our sacrifices will have been in vain. That’s what we fought for. That’s what so many died and were maimed for. You won the freedom lottery and people are trying to take it away from you. Pay attention. Do your homework. Vote wisely.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O Box 632, Harrison, AR. 72602.
