I’ve had a lot of requests to share some memories of my military service. I find them dull compared to others I have written about, but here goes.
If you ever saw the movie “Full Metal Jacket,” that was very much my military experience. In fact, Jerry Gustav Hasford who wrote the book “Short Timers” that the movie was based on was, like me, a Marine combat correspondent. We worked out of the same office in Danang a couple years apart. Unlike the movie, we didn’t kill our drill instructor (except in our minds).
My story starts out in high school and a cute girl with an amazing smile. She was a senior, a cheerleader, president of her class and editor of the school newspaper. I, on the other hand, was a lowly, trouble-making sophomore who did not mix with her elite crowd. One day at lunch I was passing by when she looked up at me and smiled. I somehow got up the nerve to ask her out. To my shock she agreed, but with one condition. That smile and the one condition forever changed the course of my life.
The condition was that I write an article about the football team for the school newspaper. Had she consulted my English teacher, she would have known I struggled to get a C and writing was a skill I did not possess. Had she asked my football coach, she would have learned that I knew less about playing football than writing. I agreed and wrote a few paragraphs, almost every word of which she changed, but she kindly gave me the by-line anyway. I never wrote another story for the school paper, but I was now a published author.
A few years later when I joined the Marine Corps, on the form it asked what activities I participated in during high school. I listed football and writing for the school newspaper. A short time later I found myself in Vietnam, a combat correspondent. My job was to write stories and take pictures for Leatherneck Magazine and Stars and Stripes, the military newspaper. My Commanding Officer just gave me one order – never, ever write anything about the war. OK then.
All they wanted were human interest stories. My first job was to assist my sergeant as he covered the Bob Hope Show at Freedom Hill in December 1969. Having only been in country a few days, I was to hold his tape recorder and paperwork as he got five minute interviews each with Bob Hope, Connie Stevens and Neil Armstrong who had just returned from the moon.
Problem was he caught some shrapnel from a rocket the night before and was in the hospital. I found myself sitting across a table from Connie Stevens completely lost in her amazing smile and stuttering like a fool as I had never interviewed anyone before. Ever the pro, she answered the questions I couldn’t find the words to ask, squeezed my hand and gave me a big hug and a kiss on the cheek afterwards.
Bob Hope was no problem as he showed up talking, cracking jokes and left without me having to utter a word. Neil Armstrong was one of the humblest and kind men I’ve ever met. I wanted to talk about the moon, but he wanted to know about me and the war. What I remember most was when Bob and his troop sang “Silent Night” at the end of the show with the audience, there wasn’t a dry eye to be found.
My Vietnam experience went rapidly downhill from there. While gathering stories and taking pictures, I was embedded with several Marine units and flew on over 130 helicopter combat missions, mostly medivac. After the third time I was shot down, I was transferred to the Armed Forces Radio and TV station on Monkey Mountain where I worked as a DJ. Yes, this is the same network where Adrian Cronauer and then Pat Sajak woke up the troops every day at 6 a.m. by bellowing, “Good Morning, Vietnam.”
Chances are, if that high school senior hadn’t smiled at me that day during lunch, my Vietnam experience might have ended up very differently. Surely I wouldn’t be writing this column. By the way, we did go on that one date and became good friends – much to my dismay.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
