I jumped aboard the CH-46 helicopter just as it was lifting off. Besides the crew, there were only two passengers, me and a tall, lanky kid with red hair. It was too noisy to talk, so we just nodded to each other as the helicopter turned northwest heading to a small village some 50 miles away.
From the insignia on his jungle fatigues, I could tell he was a Navy Corpsman. The fact he was sitting on his flack-jacket instead of wearing it told me this wasn’t his first rodeo. In the air, bad things comes from below, so the flack-jacket was exactly where it would provide the most protection. Between his feet was an old, dented, metal tackle box most likely filled with medicine, bandages and a stethoscope. I had the feeling there was a good story sitting across from me and I looked forward to finding out what it was.
We were on a “Hearts & Minds” mission. Someone up the chain of command had come up with the brilliant idea that for us to win the Vietnam war, we needed to win the hearts and minds of the locals. On paper, it made perfect sense. In reality, it was doomed for failure and caused an awful lot of needless deaths and suffering.
We landed a couple clicks from the village and met up with a Marine unit who would escort us in. The going was slow as the North Vietnamese Army (NVA) had been spotted in the area the day before, so we were on high alert for an ambush and booby-traps. All I learned about the Corpsman during the trip in was that people called him Doc Phil and he was from Wisconsin.
In the following days, his buddies told me Phil earned the title “Doc” during his 1st tour, when he was assigned to a Marine unit where he spent much of his time crawling through the jungle dodging bullets and shrapnel, while trying to keep wounded Marines alive long enough to be med-evacked to a hospital. Rumor was he had a fist full of metals for valor he never spoke of.
I volunteered to helped Doc Phil set up his make-shift medical clinic on a stump in the center of the village while the Marines set up a perimeter. As he treated his patients, I peppered Doc with questions, which he did his best not to answer. Such is the way of heroes — humble, shy and stingy with words.
Doc was several inches over 6 feet tall, which made him tower above his patients, but he had a kind manner that helped put them at ease. It was obvious Doc Phil truly cared about these people. The fact his pockets were stuffed with candy for the children didn’t hurt either. He had treated several wounds and inoculated most of the children when, in the distance, I heard a Marine scream “Incoming!” Before we could take cover, a mortar explosion rocked the village, followed by two more. The Marines returned a barrage of gunfire for several minutes, followed by complete silence. I looked over at Doc Phil, laying on top of two, small children sheltering their bodies with his. By some miracle, no one was hurt.
As we carefully made our way back to the landing zone, everyone on the mission knew that the NVA were probably already in the village taking all the medicine and bandages Doc Phil had just distributed. f the village was not cooperative, they would torture and kill a couple of the leaders, then appoint new ones. When it came to winning hearts we did pretty well, but as for minds, our goodwill was no match for terror.
I wrote a story about the brave Corpsman protecting kids, but the censors rejected it because it involved combat. Doc Phil had mentioned that he and some other Navy guys were taking care of the medical needs of some children at an orphanage near his base. They were also putting on a new roof using their own time and money. I wrote that story, during which I got to spend a lot of time with Doc Phil as he would let me interview him only if I helped them finish the roof.
Several weeks later I went on another Hearts & Minds mission looking forward to seeing Doc Phil again. Instead, there was another Corpsman who told me Doc Phil had been seriously wounded and medivacked out. I tried to find out details, but no one knew if he made it or not.
Years later, when I visited the Vietnam Memorial, I looked for Doc Phil’s name and happily couldn’t find it. So Doc, if you’re still out there, know that I went by your orphanage shortly before I left Vietnam. It was pouring rain and the children were happily playing under their new roof. You may have not won the war, but you did win a great number of hearts.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
