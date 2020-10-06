The past couple weeks, dozens of local veterans have been surprised by a phone call and the sound of a friendly voice. At first, many thought it a sales call, someone soliciting donations or worse – trying to entice their vote. When they found that the only thing this stranger wanted was to say hi and see how they were doing, they were pleasantly surprised.
The friendly voice belongs to Army veteran Callie Monday. She started calling members of the VFW, some of whom have not been heard from in years, but has plans to contact every local veteran she can find. Callie feels this mission a calling.
“Far too many veterans think they’re forgotten,” Callie said. “We need to remind them that we still honor their service and make sure they’re doing OK. These ‘Wellness Checks’ allow us to do both.”
There are roughly 10,000 veterans in Boone and surrounding counties, many of whom live in isolation and are without family support. Some haven’t seen a doctor in years, stopped taking their medications and aren’t eating properly. Often their mental health is in decline and they see very little hope for the future as they have no idea how or where to get help.
For example, a couple weeks ago we got a call about a Marine Vietnam veteran living alone in Harrison with dementia. He hadn’t seen a doctor or gotten his prescriptions refilled since 2015 because he didn’t know how to go about arranging it. Thanks to the good people at the Harrison VA clinic, we were able to get his VA information updated, labs done and have him in front of a doctor in about a week. Three days later he received all his medications in the mail and we arranged for weekly home visits to help him manage his health. It was also found that he was entitled to VA financial benefits he had never applied for. The Boone County Veteran Service Office is currently on work processing his claims.
This veteran’s situation is all too common. We’ve come across a dozen cases like this in the past couple months and I’m sure there are dozens, if not hundreds more we are unaware of. The frustrating part is so much of their suffering is unnecessary. There are great programs and people that can help them improve the quality of their lives. All we need to do is bring them all together under one roof.
“I’m so excited at the prospects of a Veterans Center where we will have the resources to expand the Wellness Check program and reach out to all our local veterans several times a year,” Callie added. “Once they realized I was just calling to say hi, they immediately warm up and we have great conversations. Sometimes I am so moved by their story it brings tears. There is also a lot of laughter. They’re my buddies and like family to me now.”
You too can do wellness checks. Take time to drop by your veteran neighbor and simply ask, “How ya doing?”. You might save a life.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR. 72602.
