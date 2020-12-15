I’m a very lucky guy. This past week I was privileged to play a very small role in a wonderful and heart-warming Christmas story filled with goodwill and a mountain of smiles, thank yous, tears of joy and virtual hugs from our veteran community.
This “Christmas Miracle,” as one veteran put it, isn’t over yet as during the next couple of weeks many more veteran and their families will become part of this amazing story. I’d like to take credit, but I’m only one of the delivery guys who gets to receive the thank yous and virtual hugs. The real credit for this Christmas story goes to others, some of whom I’ve never met.
This story begins with woman named Tammy Alexander and her fellow employees of the Arkansas Dept. of Human Resources who worked so hard to ensure veterans not only in our area, but throughout the state, got some financial assistance during these difficult times. Thanks to these good-hearted people, the Boone County DAV recently received a $30,000 grant to help local veterans and their families.
Then there are the amazing people at Harps Food Stores. We wanted to take some of the grant money and buy food gift certificates for veterans. When people like Sarah Thacker, Harps director of marketing, and Jamie Slaton, assistant controller, heard about what we were trying to do, they immediately gave us an additional $1,500 in food gift certificates for free. We didn’t have to ask! They also bent over backwards to make sure the process was easy and painless for both us and our veterans.
Then there is the gang at the Harrison Daily Times who are always so supportive of helping us get the word out to veterans and the community. Callie and Luke Mondy have been busy shopping and preparing Christmas gift baskets for isolated veterans, many alone and without families. In the next couple weeks, they will be dropping them off and visiting with these veterans making sure they are doing OK.
Lonnie Anderson is making a list and checking it twice to make sure veterans get the assistance they need and the money goes as far as possible. Michael Waddle, our Berryville Santa, has been very busy visiting and helping Carroll County veterans share in this story. Michael Alsobrook has made one veteran very happy this Christmas by finding him a much needed, donated car. We also appreciate the Elks for making their building available to us till ours is ready.
This is all being done under the supervision of the Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center (Camp Jack) and its volunteers. Not too bad for its first project, especially considering it hasn’t even opened its doors yet. There is no doubt that I got the best job of all. As delivery guy, I get to see their faces when they receive a check and food certificates. I will share a few of these veteran’s stories with you next week.
To be part of something special like this is one of the best feelings in the world. I tell you this because we need more delivery guys. In coming months, Camp Jack will be asking for volunteers to help us improve the quality of life for our veterans and their families. If you would like to witness, firsthand, a mountain of smiles, thank yous, tears of joy and virtual hugs from our veteran community, think about joining our worthy cause.
I am very lucky – you could be too.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran, Commander of the Boone County DAV and President of the Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR 72602.
