Tomorrow is Veterans Day, a holiday I’ve tried to ignore for over half a century. I’ve never been to a Veterans Day parade or celebration. If I saw one on TV, I’d changed the channel. When someone wished me happy Veterans Day, I’d change the subject. So why is it then that tomorrow, I will not only be attending my first Veterans Day celebration, but for some strange reason I don’t yet understand, agreed to be its Master of Ceremonies?
It’s only in the past few years that I learned that I wasn’t the only Vietnam veteran that avoided Veterans Day like the plague. The appalling way we were treated by many of our fellow Americans when we returned from war left a very bitter taste. Our many sacrifices, our spilled blood, our lost brothers and the horrific memories we brought home with us were either ignored or ridiculed by our neighbors and government. We didn’t get a parade or even a simple thank you for honorably answering our country’s call to duty. Far too many, like me, walked away from serving our country very confused and angry.
Maybe ignoring Veterans Day was our way of silently protesting this mistreatment. Some veterans worry about it bring up disturbing thoughts they try to keep locked away. Survivors guilt makes it hard to feel right about celebrating our service when so many of our buddies came home in a bag. One salty, USMC Vietnam veteran told me, “We didn’t win. What the hell’s to celebrate? I’d be embarrassed to march in a parade.”
Yet tomorrow I will join Americans around the world who will gather to pay tribute to our warriors. Our celebration begins at 10 a.m. with the first Veterans Day Parade in Harrison in a long time. Some say it’s been over 20 years. The parade will start at the Boone County Library and circle the Harrison Town Square, ending at the War Memorial, where the Veterans Day ceremony will begin promptly at 11a.m.
Our featured speaker will be James Luke Mondy, an Army veteran who was deployed to South Korea and Iraq. The Bergman High School Choir will sing the National Anthem and perform a medley of patriotic songs. The Boy Scouts, Troop 60, will present the colors and Army veteran Fred Woehl will serve as Chaplin. Sandra Hillier will also be preparing the “Missing Man Table” to honor our POWs and those still missing in action.
At noon, there will be a free showing of “The Boys of H Company” at the Lyric. This documentary is about the battle of Iwo Jima and includes the story of Harrison native and Medal of Honor recipient Corpsman Jack Williams, who saved many lives during the battle at the costs of his own. Tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. there will be a flag retirement ceremony at the Presbyterian Church conducted by the Boy Scouts, Troop 60. If you have any old flags you wish to have disposed of properly, you’re welcome to bring them.
I think that maybe, working closely with veterans these past few years and being so welcomed by this wonderful, patriotic community, is the main reason I feel it’s OK now for me to participate in Veterans Day. The bitterness has been replaced with friendships — or maybe I’m just mellowing in my old age. Whatever the reason, tomorrow it will be my great honor to march and celebrate with my fellow Veterans of all generations.
So bring a chair and please respect social distancing. If you wish to march with us, be at the Boone County Library about 9:30 a.m. The weatherman is promising another beautiful, sunny, Ozark, fall day, so please join us in paying tribute to our warriors.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR 72602.
