Look around the room you’re in. Think about what it would be like if you could never leave it for the rest of your life. Maybe, with a great deal of exhaustive effort and intense pain, you could make it to an adjoining room, but never further.
Never again could you go have coffee with a neighbor, see a doctor, do some shopping, meet your friends at church or just go outside on a beautiful, spring morning and soak in the sun. Going to see the grandchildren at Christmas is certainly out of the question. The joy of a Sunday drive through the magnificent Ozarks is now only a distant memory.
One day you suddenly find yourself a prisoner in your own home and escape is not an option.
A war wound, a stroke, an illness, an accident or just the plight of age has taken away your mobility and independence. You don’t qualify for VA or Social Security disability assistance or if you do, you have no idea how to go about applying for it. Computers are a complete enigma and your hands shake so bad they can’t fill in a form. You are barely scraping by on social security. In many cases, dementia has also taken its toll. Often, those who suffer the worst are the ones whose minds are still sharp, keenly aware of their condition and all they are missing.
OK – you probably think I am getting a bit dramatic here, but I have been in the rooms they can never leave. I have watched their eyes tear up from the pain attempting to get to a bathroom. I have seen their faces void of hope.
This is the sad reality for an alarming number of veterans and members of their families. Most are Korea and Vietnam era veterans who were already ignored and shunned by their country half a century ago. Hearing “Thank you for your service” once in a while doesn’t begin to fix that. Yet here we are again, ignoring those who answered their country’s call and doing too little to ease their suffering.
These veterans are proud men and women who tend to never ask for help, which is one of the problems — so I am asking on their behalf. First they need a dependable electric wheelchair. Due to the good people of this community donating used ones, the DAV has refurbished and given over 30 wheelchairs to veterans and their families in the past year free of charge. We have several more waiting for a new home. Any veteran or member of their family qualify so if you need one – let us know.
Secondly, often times they need a handicap ramp to get in and out of their homes. Materials run $900 to $2,500 each, depending on height and distance. We have great volunteers who will provide the labor and tools for free. In the past year, the DAV has built eleven handicap ramps – all free of charge to the veteran, but it not nearly enough.
So if you have an electric wheelchair in fairly good shape you would like to donate, know someone who needs an electric wheelchair, would like to volunteer your time helping to build ramps or want to make a donation to this worthy cause, please call me at (417) 231-2441, email us at boonecountydav@gmail.com or you can send a donation payable to DAV to P.O. Box 632, Harrison AR 72602. All donations go directly to help local veterans and their families.
This simple gift improves the quality of these veterans’ lives instantly and dramatically. As I have seen their faces void of hope, I have also seen the smiles and joy when they once again have the freedom of mobility and independence. So let’s make sure that they “never say never” to enjoying life again. You can help make sure these veterans know they are not forgotten and their service to our country is honored and appreciated.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.