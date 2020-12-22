During the past couple weeks, Camp Jack has reached out to over sixty local veterans and their families ensuring their rent and mortgage are paid, water and electricity don’t get turned off, propane tanks are full and there’s plenty of food in the pantry. However, the gift they seemed to appreciate most was knowing that they belong to a community that remembers, values and honors their service to our country.
Until Operation Camp Jack Santa, I had no idea how much damage had been done to veterans and their families by the COVID-19 pandemic. I met many that had the disease and their tales of its effects on the human body were disturbing. Worse were the veterans who died from this lethal virus leaving families in mourning and without a breadwinner. Countless veterans lost their jobs and couldn’t find new ones. As Congress spent half a year playing political football with the next stimulus package, these veterans’ bills mounted up and before long foreclosure and disconnect notices started appearing in their mailbox. They had nowhere to turn and hope was sliding away. The $33,000 we raised to help them was only a drop in the bucket, but for many it gave them a bit of breathing room and hopefully, a glimmer of hope.
Their stories are heart-wrenching, inspiring and heroic. One is of a Marine veteran and his wife who both were laid off due to the pandemic. he only place he could find a job was 90 miles away. Much of his paycheck goes to gas, yet he gets up at “0-dark-30” and heads off to work, arriving home well after the kids are in bed. They have six small children, three of whom they adopted when their parents were killed a few years ago. The tears and smiles of appreciation from these heroes were only eclipsed by the realization that their community had their backs.
“I didn’t think anyone remembered,” said one 83-year-old Korea Army veteran, surprised by the offer of help. He lives by himself in isolation, his wife having passed a decade ago. He never filed for veteran benefits, although he is certainly entitled having been awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for valor. He scrapes by on his Social Security check without a penny to spare. We took care of his rent and utilities for a month and gave him a couple hundred dollars of Harps’ food certificates. He reacted like he’d won the lottery. I think what tickled him most was being able to visit with another veteran for a while. I invited him to come to Camp Jack once we get it open to visit and record his oral history. His reply was priceless, “Well, that sound like something worth getting out of bed for.” This story was repeated numerous times by Korea and Vietnam veterans who live alone and think their country and community had forgotten them.
One younger Army veteran came down with COVID-19, couldn’t work for nearly a month and had to ship his family off to stay with friends till he was better. The next month, some family members of one of his kid’s classmates came down with COVID-19, so his kids were quarantined and he had to stay at home with them. For over two months he had no income and they got well behind on the bills. They were trying to figure out how to borrow some money for food till he got his first paycheck next month. hanks to Harps Food Stores, this is no longer a worry.
Then there was the 72-year-old Navy Vietnam veteran who had worked hard his whole life till his wife took sick earlier this year. He quit his job to take care of her and was trying to survive on Social Security. He told me his neighbors picked up her medications and food so he hadn’t left his house in six months. He said if he brought the COVID-19 bug home to his wife he could never forgive himself. I left their check and the Harps food coupons in their mailbox as I could never forgive myself either. His love and dedication was moving.
Thanks to the Arkansas Dept. of Human Services, Harps Food Stores, the DAV and the several Camp Jack volunteers, a lot of veterans and their families will spend Christmas cozy in their heated home with full bellies knowing they belong to a very special community.
Merry Christmas.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran, Commander of the Boone County DAV and President of the Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR 72601.
