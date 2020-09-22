The other day, a Vietnam disabled veteran was sharing some alarming stories about how poorly he had been treated by the VA healthcare system in years past. He related that often he was made to feel unimportant, like one of the herd where no one took the time to listen or care. He summed up his feelings by using the words — “their lack of humanity.”
Then he told me about his recent visit to the Harrison VA Clinic where he was greeted with an abundance of kindness, respect and made to feel important. This was no surprise as over the past year, numerous local veterans have raved about how well they were treated at this clinic and the professionalism of the staff. I believe this is partially due to a major overhaul of the VA system during the past few years, but I think the major reason the Harrison VA Clinic provides superior service is the dedication and quality of the staff.
This all starts at the top with RN Laura Keeter, Director of Operations; Dr. Souter, Director of Medicine; and Nurse Practitioner Elizabeth Cheek. They all give credit to the great nurses, lab technicians and administrative personnel as the key to the clinic’s success. Whatever the reason, local veterans are fortunate to have access to quality healthcare in a pleasant and welcoming environment.
The clinic provides Primary Care, but can quickly and efficiently arrange for specialized doctors and services when needed, both through the VA and private, local medical facilities. They are also making great strides in providing convenient phone and video appointments, plus text capabilities, making it even easier for their patients to reach them. The clinic has an excellent lab, a new X-ray department and provides full healthcare services for women veterans.
The biggest problem the clinic currently faces is getting the word out. It’s amazing how many veterans have no idea Harrison has a VA Clinic or are unaware of the massive improvements and wide variety of healthcare services they provide. Last week, Laura Keeter and Katrina Johnson, LPN, presented a very informative program to the members of the DAV and will be doing the same in the near future for the VFW and American Legion. To their surprise, they received the Boone County DAV Patriot Award presented to the Harrison VA Clinic to recognize their dedication to helping local veterans and their families.
The Harrison VA Clinic recently established a “Veterans Advisory Committee” to learn how they can better serve our local warriors. The committee is comprised of the commanders of the local military service organizations and veterans of all generations and sexes. The first meeting took place last Wednesday and was highly productive and educational. They are also looking to have an Open House in the near future to meet and greet members of the community.
Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic created major obstacles in providing timely healthcare these past several months, but the Harrison VA clinic found innovative to ways to ensure their patients were well taken care of. Starting next week on Sept. 23, the clinic will be providing free flu shots to veterans every week on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. You don’t need an appointment, but will need to go through a quick and painless coronavirus check upon arriving. They are also working on plans to quickly and efficiently provide the coronavirus vaccine to veterans when it becomes available.
I am fortunate to frequently get to work with these remarkable caregivers. Every time I have contacted them regarding a veteran suffering and in need of immediate help, they have responded quickly, professionally and with genuine concern. Their phone number is (870) 704-6300. Please give them a call and check them out for yourself. Their humanity is always on display.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR 72602. Keep up to date about veteran affairs by visiting us on Facebook at - Boone County DAV.
