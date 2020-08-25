Some 40,000 words ago, I wrote my first column for this newspaper. I’d planned on writing a column or two chatting about issues important to our local veterans, but I kept writing, and to my shock, they kept publishing. This is my 52nd consecutive weekly column and I wish thank Lynn and all the great people at the Harrison Daily Times for their never-ending support of our veterans.
To celebrate this milestone, I decided this week to put together some comforting words of hope and encouragement during these troubling times. Several cups of coffee and numerous deleted paragraphs later, the right combination of words had yet to appear on my computer screen.
All I could think about was the coronavirus nightmare, civil unrest in our streets and the non-stop political bickering. Watching our country’s leaders act like unsupervised, spoiled children is more than a little unsettling. There there’s the whole Russia, China, Iran and North Korea thing to fret about. Maybe I need something stronger than coffee to help me find some positive words.
Lost in all the ugly noise of this past week was the 75th anniversary of our victory over Japan. Where was the much deserved tributes to the 111,000 Americans killed and 253,000 wounded in the Pacific? It was also the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote. These remarkable women corrected a major social injustice without setting fire to buildings, tearing down statues, looting stores or beating-up cops. There are important lessons to be learned here, yet the news coverage of these great, heroic achievements ranged from none to barely a mention.
Hours later my computer screen was still void of hopeful and encouraging words. My deadline was rapidly approaching and I was at a complete loss. It dawned on me that it was very possible that for the first time in a year, there might not be a column. Then my phone rang. A veteran needed help.
I learned from the veteran’s wife that her husband’s health had taken a dramatic downturn in recent months. His civilian doctor was trying to force him into a nursing home, something neither he nor his wife wanted or could afford. She was beside herself trying to find the numerous pieces of medical equipment and supplies required to take care of him at home, including a hospital bed. She was faced with spending thousands of dollars they didn’t have. Then she mentioned he had served in Vietnam and at one time was part of the Ozark VA Healthcare System.
I dropped a note on our DAV Facebook page and quickly volunteers started responding offering to help find or buy a hospital bed. I called a couple other veterans and they offered to help as well. My next call was to Laura Keeter, nurse and administrator of the Harrison VA Clinic. I wasn’t expecting Nurse Laura to be able to do much as the veteran had stopped going to the VA and was now seeing a civilian doctor. Also, he couldn’t come in for an appointment as he was not ambulatory and it would require an ambulance to transport him back and forth. Plus, there was the whole coronavirus protocol thing.
Laura somehow worked her magic and within a couple hours, she and her team had completed a doctor’s appointment by phone and arranged for a hospital bed and all the other medical equipment to be delivered to his home within a few days. She also ensured that the critical supplies he needed would be delivered each month – all free of charge. The people at the Harrison VA Clinic’s talent, compassion and quick work was life changing for this veteran and his family. These are the kind of things they do every day.
Thanks to these wonderful patriots, I remembered that the America we see on the news is not representative of this great country or a vast majority of its people. We are by far the most generous and caring nation in the world. Time after time, when disaster strikes anywhere on the planet, we’re often first on scene helping strangers. When it comes to social injustices, we have made remarkable progress in recent decades and will continue to do so. The rioting, burning and looting only serves to distort the message and slow the process.
Our ancestors overcame the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic which was many times worse than this one and they did so without all the whining. Our best and brightest will soon come up with treatments and a vaccine. When attacked, the bickering vanishes and we unite, then members of the best military in the world will protect our country, freedoms and ideals as they always have. As for our politicians, maybe we should just tune them out until they stop pointing fingers and start discussing solutions.
The reality is that hope and encouragement is all around us each and every day. We don’t need to go looking for it. We just need to quite the ugly noise long enough for it to find us.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
