As trees shed the last of their leaves, firewood is being neatly stacked and Christmas lights are once again twinkling throughout our community, let’s not forget that for many, this time of year can be very difficult. Gloomy, winter skies and lonely holidays often bring with them depression, especially among many of our veterans. This year is going to be especially challenging due to the seemingly never-ending isolation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
So as we go about our merry way hanging our lights, trimming our trees, shopping for presents and creating that perfect holiday meal, let us take a moment or two to remember those who will share in none of these things. The brave souls who proudly defended our nation and are now alone, without anything to celebrate.
I was reminded of this last week by a wonderful nurse who works at the Harrison VA Clinic. Some of the children in her church have been raising money all year to do good work and decided they wanted to adopt a few veterans for the holidays. They have enough money to buy gifts for three of them and also want to sing Christmas carols when they deliver the presents. The nurse asked me if I knew of any veterans who lived alone and might appreciate this.
It was hard not getting a bit misty-eyed. The vision of a group of beautiful children singing Christmas carols to a lonely veteran is enough for anyone to get choked up a bit, but the knowledge that there are so many isolated veterans in our area that will not get presents or sang to this year is what’s most heart-wrenching. Yea – I’m kind of a big softy when it comes to things like this.
In years past, local veteran groups traveled to nursing homes at Christmas to visit with veterans without families. This year, due to the pandemic, we can’t do this. It is not about the presents, but about these warriors not feeling forgotten by the people they fought for and letting them know we honor and respect their many sacrifices. t is easy to say, “Thank you for your service.” Maybe now is a good time we show them how much.
I ask that you take a few minutes out of your busy schedule to drop by a neighbor who is a veteran, bring them some cookies and visit for a bit. You and your family or organization might also adopt a veteran or two and shower them with gifts, the most precious of which is your time. If you aren’t able to do this, send a check made payable to Camp Jack, P.O. Box 612, Harrison, AR 72602, and we will make sure every penny goes to help veterans.
In a couple weeks, I will introduce you to the amazing nurse and children who are adopting veterans this year. will also be able to share with you some very big news regarding local veterans who are soon going to get a very special visit from the Camp Jack Santa.
So please, it tis the season to spread joy and goodwill so if you can — send some a veteran’s way.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR 72602.
