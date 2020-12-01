In the past week, we’ve gotten hundreds of e-mails, posts and comments from people very excited about the City of Harrison possibly providing the old armory/cafeteria on Pine Street as the new home of the Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center (Camp Jack). This has been the dream for many of those working on behalf of local veterans for a long time and to have such overwhelming community support is both encouraging and heart-warming.
None of this would have happened without the great work and leadership of Mayor Jerry Jackson and the members of the Harrison City Council. A special thank you goes out to school board president Mitch Magness and the Harrison School Board, and Dr. Stewart Pratt, Superintendent of the Harrison School District. Their collective efforts were all about serving the best interest of the community and allocating the old armory/cafeteria to veterans is only part of a larger, exciting plan for the future. Once escrow closes, the city council still needs to give final approval for veterans to use the old armory, but so far they all seem very supportive of this plan.
Camp Jack will provide a much needed place where veterans and their families can receive the support and assistance they have earned and deserve. The types of resources available will be wide ranging and provided with great respect, honor and compassion. In the past couple years many local veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam, have come out of the shadows to find a welcoming community that is proud and grateful for their service. Our hope is that Camp Jack will provide a place for veterans of all generations to gather and heal.
We will also collect and display items representing the rich, military history of our community as well as conduct “oral histories” that will be shared with the Smithsonian to preserve our veterans’ memories and great service to our country. There will also be a store that will sell military clothing, hats, pins and related items, as well as a snack and soda shop.
Although Camp Jack will be designed primarily for helping our local veterans, we hope it will serve many purposes for the community. There will be meeting rooms, a large banquet hall, a great kitchen, computers and other facilities we hope local schools, organizations, clubs, churches, charities and businesses will use.
To this end, before we adjourn to the drafting table to examine how best to refurbish the building, we would like your ideas and thoughts. What can we include that you or your organization would make use of? What can we do to promote the best interest and identity of our proud, patriotic community?
One suggestion was to provide classes on a wide variety of subjects that would be open to the public. The classes can be for anything from gardening, to military history, to how to use your smart phone (one I need to take). Another suggestion was to have a friendly place for birthday parties, anniversaries and reunions. Please send any and all ideas to boonecountydav@gmail.com .
So what say you?
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR 72602.
