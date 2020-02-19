Formal charges were filed Tuesday against the man and woman suspected in the Jan. 30 robbery of the Arvest Bank branch in Lead Hill.
David Ray Powers, 28, was charged Tuesday as a habitual offender with aggravated robbery, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of methamphetamine, while Lori Jo Stilley, 41, was charged with accomplice to aggravated robbery, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of methamphetamine, online court records show. Both are from Marshfield, Missouri.
According to an arrest affidavit, a white male subject with some type of paint on his face and arms entered the bank that afternoon and put a handwritten note on a bank employee’s desk demanding money and stating he had a gun.
The employee then went to the drive through teller drawer and took money totaling $1,387 — including two $50 bills with recorded serial numbers known as “bait money” — in a bank bag. The suspect then took the bag and left the bank through the front door.
Boone County Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Brent Jones obtained security surveillance snapshots of the suspect and of what appeared to be the suspect leaving the area in a vehicle parked outside the neighboring U.S. Post Office.
Jones forwarded the images to other law enforcement and Arkansas State Police Trooper Ty Roberson located a vehicle matching the description and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Stonington Road and State Line Road near the Missouri state line.
The affidavit said that when BCSO Investigator Jason Brisco arrived on the scene, Powers and Stilley were in handcuffs. Stilley was advised of her Miranda rights and a field interview was performed.
Stilley told police that she and Powers went to a Walmart in Marshfield and bought makeup to cover Powers’ tattoos. He told her he intended to rob a bank that day, the affidavit said.
After scouting banks in Harrison to determine if they could escape after robbing them, they went to the bank in Lead Hill. She said she waited in the car while Powers went into the bank and returned with money in the bank bag, the affidavit said.
They left the area in the vehicle, but turned onto a dirt road where Powers threw out the bank bag and the shirt he had been wearing.
A search of the vehicle they were in turned up the $1,387, including the bait money, and a pistol with the serial number obscured, the affidavit said. Methamphetamine was found on Stilley’s person when she was taken to the Boone County Jail.
Records show both Powers and Stilley were still being held Tuesday in the Boone County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000 and Stilley’s bond was set at $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.