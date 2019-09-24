Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said the former director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 14th Judicial District has been arrested and faces charges stemming from alleged misuse of thousands of dollars of agency funds.
A Harrison Police daily log shows Garrard County (Kentucky) authorities contacted the HPD on Saturday, Sept. 21, for warrant confirmation on Katie Danielle Rylee, 31, on charges of theft of property, second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device, tampering with physical evidence, obtaining a signature by deception and falsifying business records with bond set at $10,000 cash only.
The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated in the Lincoln County (Kentucky) Jail, a regional detention center, records show.
Police allege that while Rylee was executive director of CASA between April 2017 and July of this year, she misused more than $43,000 in funds to make purchases for herself, including airfare, hotel accommodations and merchandise at stores and online.
Chonda Tapley, CASA board president, said the board uncovered the allegations and took them to police.
Tapley told the Daily Times that because the matter is an ongoing investigation, the agency couldn’t comment directly on it.
“However, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement,” Tapley said. “We take any allegation of misconduct by an employee seriously. The former employee is no longer with the organization. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are also conducting our own internal investigation.
“While we believe or are confident that this is an isolated event, we have already taken steps to strengthen our internal processes and will continue to make additional changes as required.”
Tapley told the Daily Times that the principal funding source for CASA comes through Victims of Crime Act federal grant money.
Graddy commended the CASA board for taking the allegations to police. Such allegations violate the public trust, he added.
The police daily log shows Rylee was released Monday morning after posting bond. Police say a relative posted the bond money in Harrison and Rylee was released and ordered to wear an ankle monitor as condition of the bond.
They also say Rylee is expected to appear Friday morning in Boone County Circuit Court for arraignment.
CASA is a nonprofit organization which provides trained, community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children from newborn to age 18. Volunteers give hope, and a voice, to those children who would otherwise stand alone while in the foster care system, a press release said.
