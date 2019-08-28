A former Harrison School coach has pleaded guilty to charges against him involving explicit internet communications with a juvenile girl.
Boone County Circuit Court records show 27-year-old Lucas Horn pleaded guilty earlier this month to a felony charge and another felony reduced to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to six years of probation.
Horn had been charged with sexual indecency with a child and tampering with physical evidence in the case involving a 17-year-old girl who was a former student at Harrison and a ward of state juvenile services, an arrest affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, a house parent at the facility where the girl lives was examining the girl’s phone and found nude images on it. The girl then locked herself in a room with the phone and began deleting images and conversations she allegedly had with Horn in September 2018.
Those conversations were conducted on Instagram and Snapchat apps, the affidavit said.
When Harrison Police began the investigation, they discovered that Horn had allegedly destroyed the cell phone on which he apparently communicated with the girl into the late-night hours of Sept. 14.
Police say Horn turned himself in on the charges Dec. 14, even before the warrant was issued for his arrest. He was released after posting $2,500 professional bond, but formal charges were only filed on Jan. 4.
According to official charges against Horn, he exposed himself to the girl even though he was a mandated reporter of suspected abuse and a coach in the school district where he had held a position of authority or trust over the alleged victim.
Charges state Horn destroyed his cell phone “because he did not want the phone's contents to be known, and he wanted everything in the investigation to be gone.”
Records show the state amended the sexual indecency charge to contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, a Class A misdemeanor, in exchange for his guilty plea to that charge and tampering with evidence.
He was sentenced to six years’ probation on the felony charge and another year of probation on the misdemeanor charge with those sentences to run concurrently.
According to the plea agreement, Horn entered the plea under Act 346 of 1975, which allows a first-time offender to petition for expungement of the record at the end of the sentence if all terms and conditions apply.
Horn was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and $470 in court costs and fees. The sentencing order said Horn must have no unsupervised contact with minors and “shall not pursue reinstatement of his teaching license.”
Horn joined the Goblin coaching staff in 2015. The Harrison Board of Education met in special session Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, and accepted Horn’s resignation. After the meeting, school officials declined comment on whether his resignation involved the police investigation because it was a personnel matter.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt said Horn had communicated to him that he needed to make a change in his life.
“And we’re supportive of that,” Pratt said in December.
