Boone County Circuit Judge Gordon Webb could decide later this month if former Diamond City Mayor Jan Hudson will stand trial in February for theft.
Hudson surrendered to Arkansas State Police in May 2018 on a single charge of theft of property, a class D felony. She was released the same day after posting $1,500 bond, records show.
However, Nancy L. Mathis, Harrison lawyer representing Hudson, filed a motion to dismiss charges against Hudson in late September. Her motion said formal charges were never filed against Hudson and the speedy trial statute had long since run.
Hudson, Mathis and deputy prosecutor Devon Still appeared before Judge Webb for a hearing on the motion last week.
According to an arrest affidavit by Arkansas State Police Special Agent Buster Rinks, a concerned citizen notified state police of suspicious spending by Hudson in June 2017. An audit was requested.
The audit showed that Hudson had paid herself $1,250 for cleaning the community center, all the while the fund had established and paid out $400 a month to other individuals for cleaning, the affidavit said.
Auditors found a check written for $500 out of the fund for a bass tournament entry fee, the affidavit said, along with $1,400 paid for a truck Hudson transferred to her brother, who was also the one being paid for cleaning.
The affidavit said Hudson told investigators in an interview that the fishing tournament fee was a mistake on her part and that her brother had paid back $1,000 of the truck payment.
“However,” the affidavit said, “auditors found no cash deposit of that amount to substantiate defendant claims.”
The Diamond City City Council accepted Hudson’s resignation in mid-August.
At the hearing last week, Mathis call Jolene Biddle, Boone County deputy circuit clerk, as the first witness.
Biddle explained the process for filing criminal charges against a defendant. She said the prosecutor’s office submits the arrest affidavit, criminal information listing charges and a cover sheet. At that time, an arrest warrant is issued. The official case is set up and filed when the warrant has been served and taken back to the circuit clerk’s office.
Biddle testified that the case file was set up in May 2018 and the criminal information bore the Boone County Circuit Court seal, but not the file mark showing when it was filed.
Mathis pointed out that the criminal information, the document that actually charges a defendant, didn’t appear on the CourtConnect website the public and lawyers use until only recently. She asked Biddle how that would have happened.
Biddle said she had no idea. She said it has always been filed in the circuit clerk’s interior system, but she doesn’t check the public view to see if it is available.
Biddle also said there have been problems in the past with the software they use to file electronically.
In her testimony, Circuit Clerk Judy Kay Harris, who only took office Jan. 1 and had been a deputy clerk before that, said they were unable to find a paper copy of the criminal information with the file mark, although there has always been one in their system.
Like Biddle, Harris said there had been some problems with the CourtConnect system in the past.
Mathis and Still stepped out of the courtroom at one point for an off-the-record conversation. When they returned, Mathis said they had agreed to stipulate that the criminal information hadn’t been available for public or lawyer view prior to mid-September.
Both lawyers rested their cases and Judge Webb told them to file briefs in support of their cases by Friday, Nov. 15, and he will rule on Mathis’ motion.
Online court records show the case has been set for trial the week of Feb. 10.
