The lawsuit filed by then-Diamond City Mayor Linda Miracle against other city officials was dismissed this week, online court records show.
Miracle, who was recalled in a special city election in November and replaced as mayor in December, filed the lawsuit in July 2019 against Aldermen Victoria French, Charlie Grimes, Cristy Olcott and Greg Wilson, recorder Tina Jackson, deputy recorder Sharlene Blair, and Keshia Bell, who was appointed city treasurer in the July 2019.
The suit focused on actions stemming from a July 9, 2019, council meeting at which Miracle was absent.
Aldermen Don Bennett and Cheryl Guthrie were also absent from that meeting and the seat held by former Alderman Rick Van Dyke, who resigned, was still vacant.
With only Grimes, Olcott and Wilson present, Jackson acted as mayor for running the meeting and to constitute the fourth council member needed for a quorum.
They elected French to the council in Van Dyke’s place and the meeting continued, with Blair sitting in for Jackson. The lawsuit asks that French’s appointment be rescinded.
Among actions taken that night was the appointment of Bell as treasurer, as well as an ordinance reducing the treasurer’s salary from $16,900 to $14,800 a year.
The lawsuit maintained the meeting was illegal, so Bell’s appointment should be rescinded. The mayor had also vetoed the salary reduction ordinance.
The council on July 9 also voted to override the mayor’s veto of three other ordinances passed earlier. The lawsuit asks the court to set aside all those actions and all other actions from that meeting.
In the lawsuit, Miracle maintained that Jackson took a full-time job with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. That took her away from her duties as recorder during work hours, so she requested access to city offices and facilities after working hours. The mayor has refused that request and the lawsuit asks the court to issue an order “setting forth the rights, duties and responsibilities” of both subjects.
Miracle told the Daily Times in July 2019 that no city money was used in filing the lawsuit.
She said the council had blamed her for the city’s problems, so she filed the lawsuit to let the court decide “who’s out of control.”
About 75% of Diamond City residents casting ballots in the special election last November voted in favor of recalling Miracle.
On Monday, Sam Pasthing, Flippin lawyer representing Miracle, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice, meaning it could be filed again within a year. Circuit Judge Andrew Bailey signed the order to dismiss that night.
