Jan Hudson, former Diamond City mayor, had asked Boone County Circuit Judge Gordon Webb to dismiss theft charges against her, but Webb ruled this week the charges will stand.
Hudson surrendered to Arkansas State Police in May 2018 on an arrest warrant for a single charge of theft of property, a class D felony. She was released the same day after posting $1,500 bond, records show.
However, Nancy L. Mathis, Harrison lawyer representing Hudson, filed a motion to dismiss charges against Hudson in late September 2019. Her motion said formal charges were never filed against Hudson and the speedy trial statute had long since run.
Hudson, Mathis and deputy prosecutor Devon Still appeared before Judge Webb for a hearing on the motion last October.
According to an arrest affidavit by Arkansas State Police Special Agent Buster Rinks, a concerned citizen notified state police of suspicious spending by Hudson in June 2017. She had been the Diamond City Community Center Fund treasurer at the same time she was still mayor until Dec. 31, 2016.
An audit was requested and it showed Hudson had paid herself $1,250 for cleaning the community center, all the while the fund had established and paid out $400 a month to other individuals for cleaning, the affidavit said.
Auditors found a check written for $500 out of the fund for a bass tournament entry fee, the affidavit said, along with $1,400 paid for a truck Hudson transferred to her brother, who was also the one being paid for cleaning.
The affidavit said Hudson told investigators in an interview that the fishing tournament fee was a mistake on her part and that her brother had paid back $1,000 of the truck payment.
“However,” the affidavit said, “auditors found no cash deposit of that amount to substantiate defendant claims.”
At the October hearing, Mathis argued that the criminal information, the document that actually charges a defendant, didn’t appear on the CourtConnect website the public and lawyers use until shortly before the hearing. No paper copy was found with the necessary file mark.
Still argued that the criminal information and an arrest affidavit were presented to the Circuit Clerk’s office in order for the warrant to be issued. The warrant was served and Hudson was arrested, so she knew that charges were filed.
“It is this Court's opinion that the fact that the transition from the old filing system to the digital filing system, which appears to have led to the lack of a file-mark on the Information itself, did not in anyway interfere with the fact that a charge had been filed,” Webb wrote in an order issued Monday.
Hudson had been scheduled for trial Feb. 7, but records show the case was continued until March 3 in an order dated Feb. 7.
