DIAMOND CITY — Some Diamond City City Council members had called a special meeting Tuesday night, but not enough showed up and it turned into a town hall meeting where it was decided to call a special election candidate forum to replace former Mayor Linda Miracle.
Almost 76% of Diamond City voters voted to recall Miracle in a special election held during the 2020 General Election. The results were certified during a Boone County Election Commission meeting Monday, which meant the office was considered vacant according to Arkansas law.
Diamond City officials had said that city recorder Tina Jackson would fill in as interim mayor until the regular full city council meeting when the council would select a replacement to finish Miracle’s term.
However, Miracle told the Daily Times that she appointed council member Cheryl Guthrie as mayor pro tem prior to election results being certified Monday afternoon.
Council member Cristy Olcott said she spoke with an Arkansas Municipal League lawyer who said that appointment was legal and Guthrie would be allowed to serve in the position until the council takes formal action to replace Miracle.
Guthrie called the meeting to order and said since there was no council quorum the meeting would just be for citizen information.
Shar Blair asked why the council was allowing Guthrie to act as mayor pro tem when the majority of voters recalled the mayor.
“You are continuing to let that mayor dictate what this city does,” Blair said. “That is wrong.”
Blair asked the council to avoid a rush to appoint an interim mayor, to wait until the new council is seated Jan. 1 before making any decisions. But, if the council still planned to appoint a new mayor before that time, Blair said she is interested in taking the position.
Jaime Nuessner, who said he will be sitting on the council in January, also said he was interested in the mayor position if the council wanted to appoint a new one later this month.
He said changes need to be made in the city. He called for diligence in choosing a new mayor. He also noted the number of people who voted to recall the mayor.
“There is a silent majority out there that is just waiting for the drama to stop, waiting for the dust to settle,” Nuessner said.
He went on to say that Olcott could be the best candidate for the job, but citizens haven’t been able to be involved in the process enough to know. He called for all citizens who are interested in the mayor’s job to step forward and let their intentions be known rather than choosing someone quickly. He anecdotally recalled past mayors.
“We tried a Miracle,” Nuessner said. “We swam the Hudson. We had the battle of Troy. We wandered out West and brought a new Marshall to town and none of it has worked.”
The crowd applauded.
Randy Center also address citizens. He said he had talked to several council members prior to the recall election, asking them to define the process of choosing a new mayor if the election was successful, but none did.
Center said citizens are usually not notified by the city of any opening of any kind. In fact, he thought most citizens didn’t even know the names or have contact information of the council member that represents them.
He offered to allow interested citizens to contact him so he could compile a list of people interested in the mayor’s position to present to the council, although he also said he would be interested in serving as interim mayor if the council wants to appoint.
“I really don’t want to do it,” Center said. “I’m 75 years old and I’ve got bigger fish to fry.”
One man asked if the council should choose a new mayor or if a special election should be called.
Guthrie said the city would have to pay for a special election, which she said could cost $10,000. She said she would be in favor of a special election if the city could afford it.
Council member Victoria French said she had to go to Harrison the next day and would find out the cost of an election and deadlines for the process.
Olcott said she would like to see a candidate forum held so citizens could hear what all interested candidates have to say about their plans for the city.
The crowd agreed and officials agreed to call a candidate forum for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Diamond City City Hall.
Olcott said she would be willing to help put up fliers around town to let people know the forum was planned. She also said any interested parties should contact city officials to let them know they want to be a candidate.
