EDITOR’S NOTE. This is the first in a series of stories covering the public forum held Tuesday night to discuss pros and cons of a proposed recreation center.
It's a lot of money. The city can't take care of what it already has. Why are there no other options for voters to consider?
These were just some of the remarks and questions aired Tuesday night at a public forum concerning the proposal of the city of Harrison to construct and maintain a new recreation center for youth and adults. The forum was held by the Transparency in Government Group (TIGG) of Boone County, a community led organization that attempts to lift the skirt on public issues. It was also co-sponsored by the Moving Harrison Forward organization.
TIGG founder Dr. Bill Ray Lewis served as the moderator for the forum held at the Durand Center at Crockett Tower that was well attended, as most of the 100 seats were taken when the forum started. It featured an array of panelists including city officials, local business owners and TIGG members.
The forum was held as the dates for a special election draws near. The election only for city residents consists of two Harrison sales tax referendums necessary to build and maintain the proposed recreational complex.
Early voting will take place Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 5-8 and continue on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Boone County Election Center on West Central Avenue, from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
The special election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, at polls located at Woodland Heights Baptist Church on Gipson Road and the Election Center, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The city proposed the $39.9 million facility at a special council meeting in July. It will require passage of a 0.75% sales tax to build the center, which will expire when bonds sold to finance the construction are paid off, and a permanent 0.25% sales tax for its maintenance and operation, and for maintaining and improving existing parks facilities.
Revenue from the 0.75% sales tax would go to a bond trustee, not the city, in order to see the bond issue retired.
The plan outlined by city officials includes the purchase of land on Gipson Road.
The current owner of the land that the city has under contract is "The McCormick Trust." The property is 40 acres which will allow for future expansion, if needed. The purchase price is $545,000. The architectural and engineering firm is ETC Engineers & Architects of Little Rock.
The officials did explain earlier if voters approve both taxes the entire project would move forward and the sale of bonds would close in early 2020.
If the 0.75% tax is defeated by voters, but the 0.25% tax is approved, the city would use that revenue to maintain and make repairs to existing parks facilities.
If the 0.75% tax is approved, but the 0.25% is defeated, the city would have to decide if it wanted to levy the tax and build a facility for which there would be no additional money for maintenance and operations.
Revenue from the 0.75% tax would go directly to a bond trustee to pay off the bonds. The more that is collected, the sooner the bonds would be retired. Revenue from the 0.25% tax wouldn’t be used to pay off bonds unless needed due to a drop in other tax collections.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said the city was quoted an interest rate of 2.7% several weeks ago, but more recently, he was given a quote of a 2.3% by Marshall Hughes with Crews & Associates Investment Bankers. The agency would underwrite the bonds. That would be the percent of interest the city would pay on the bond issue and that rate could go up in the future.
The big idea
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson was the first speaker introduced at Tuesday night's public forum to discuss the city's proposed $39.9 million community recreation complex.
He said after he took office, he was approached by city administrators who told him they had been working behind the scenes on the proposed center and asked for his support.
Looking into the matter, Jackson said he spoke with mayors of several similar sized towns that had recreation centers and indoor pool facilities. After listening to them as well as chamber of commerce people he came away with an understanding of what this facility could do for economic development, recruitment of professional people and quality of life for everybody. "I jumped on board," he said.
No city funds are being used to support the Moving Harrison Forward: "Something for Everyone!" campaign. Donors provide the campaign with funds to produce literature and meet other expenses. The Committee to Move Harrison Forward files disclosures with the Arkansas Ethics Commission.
However, city officials have been promoting the proposal by attending and speaking at public forums, chamber of commerce and Boone County Quorum Court meetings.
Jackson introduced members of "the team," city administrators who have taken the lead informing the public about the proposed recreation center, expanding trails and improving other park facilities. They include Luke Feighert, chief financial officer; Wade Phillips, chief operations officer and Chuck Eddington, parks and recreation director. Each spoke during the forum.
Other panelists for Tuesday's forum were Christine Huddleston, owner of Leonardo’s Pizza Villa; Bob Pinson, cattleman, real estate owner and former banker; former Harrison Mayor Jeff Crockett; Dr. Angela Olsen, a former public school administrator and member of the instructional staff at North Arkansas College; Don Price, owner of Anytime Fitness in Harrison and Rick Elumbaugh, mayor of Batesville. Tuesday night's forum was the first of two scheduled.
