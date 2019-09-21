Harrison School Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt gave the Board of Education a tour through the district’s goals at last week’s meeting.
Pratt said the goals for the future are in four categories — academics, staff, community/parent involvement and facilities.
In academics, the district will work toward increasing student reading skills.
“We feel like reading is the anchor point to everything we do,” Pratt said. “If you can’t read well, you won’t be able to do math well.”
Pratt said the district is trying to assess student reading levels. He said it’s easier to assess those levels at the elementary level, but it’s more difficult for higher grades. Staff hope to have all students K-12 reading at or above grade level before graduation or moving on to the next grade level by at least June 2023.
Later, Pratt acknowledged that staff are aware of the “summer slide” where students’ reading skills suffer over summer vacation.
“That’s an argument for year-round school, is to reduce those sliding moments where we’re off in May,” Pratt said.
The second step under academics is to develop a collaborative learning community with staff working together to examine data, analyze curriculum, create assessments and implement targeted learning plans for students.
Pratt said he created and implemented his own lesson plans in the beginning of his career as a teacher, but he never talked with other teachers about his plans or theirs.
“All of us were together, but we never shared,” he said. “That is a bygone-era model.”
Teachers now need to share ideas and plans to find what works and what doesn’t in order to help all students, he added.
“This is a hard movement,” Pratt said. “I’m just going to be real blunt with you, board. It’s going to be really hard.”
Still, Pratt believes developing professional learning communities will be the key to student success.
The third step under academics is aligning curriculum. In order to create the best learning environment, staff need to know what students need to know before they leave school. That, again, will require teachers working together and collaborating.
That isn’t in place yet, but Pratt said they are working hard toward it.
“Are we getting buy in from the staff? board president Mitch Magness asked.
“I think so,” Pratt said. “For the most part it’s positive.”
Still, the superintendent acknowledged that teachers aren’t necessarily trained that way, especially teachers over the age of 40. Teachers tend to reproduce the teachers they had in the past.
“And we have to break that mold and break that cycle and get into a collaboration mode,” Pratt said.
Board member Jon Burnside asked what obstacles face the district to reach that goal.
Pratt said he wouldn’t use the term obstacles, but there are things for which staff might not be ready yet.
Schools that have already reached such a level have professional development embedded in the school day. That could require starting school with students later in the morning on some days or letting students out early on some days to allow for teachers to work together.
“What we’ve learned is, by asking teachers to come back at 7 o’clock at night, it doesn’t work,” Pratt said.
He acknowledged that that part of the plan will also require working with the community. What will students do if they’re released at 1:30 in the afternoon, but parents aren’t available for them? That, he said is where community involvement and after-school activities would come into play.
The second goal will be to recruit, train and retain high-quality teachers, administrators and support staff.
Pratt said every school employee is important for student success, not just teachers. That will require improved screening and evaluation of potential new employees.
“If we hire well at the beginning, we have to do less training later,” Pratt said.
The final step under staff is to encourage licensed employees to continue growth with advanced coursework and advanced degrees.
The third goal is to improve and enhance community and parental support.
“This is a big challenge,” Pratt said. “How do we engage parents to come in and get involved with our school?”
He likened education to a three-legged stool with the legs being school, parents and community.
The district will strive to promote equity for students and ease financial burdens for families.
Pratt said the district’s move to buy students’ school supplies was “a huge hit, home run.”
He went on to say that staff were polled on what would be important for the district to provide if money was no object.
“One of the highest responses has been free lunch for all,” Pratt said.
He said the district is also looking toward communicating more positive messages about the school through social media and even on an electronic billboard on Highway 65 North near Walmart that will display such messages.
The latter will show images of students enjoying the district, including during the time frame of school choice so people will ask, “Why not Harrison?”
The fourth goal is to establish, maintain and plan for adequate facilities, resources and materials.
Pratt explained that goal is the reason he wants the board to schedule a work session to help create a master facilities plan based on current community, county and district data.
“What is it we want to do?” he asked. Elementary school buildings are more than 50 years old. What is the target age for a building before it needs to be replaced? Would FEMA safe rooms be a priority?
“All those kind of conversation pieces I’d like to have in a study session,” Pratt said.
