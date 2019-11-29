The number of flu-related deaths in Arkansas has grown to four during this influenza season, the Arkansas Health Department reported.
According to the ADH, the state average absenteeism rate has been fairly consistent this flu season, although some counties in this area have reported higher rates than average.
The average rate of absenteeism all across the state was 5.6% last week. Newton County reported a 4.15% rate and Carroll County reported 4.55%. Searcy County clocked in at 5.99% and Marion County at 6.27%, which also reported a 10% increase from the previous week. Boone County’s rate was 5.23%.
During flu season, the ADH produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenza-like-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S. ADH receives reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks. Therefore, it is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease. It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows. Clinicians and policy makers may find the report helpful in terms of communicating to colleagues and patients about the current status of the flu season.
Report Key Points:
• For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Local” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “Moderate” or 7 out of 10 for ILI intensity.
• Since September 29, 1,558 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 260 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
• Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 61 percent were influenza A, and 39 percent were influenza B.
• There were 31 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 17 tested positive for influenza A, 14 tested positive for influenza B. At the ADH lab, three tested positive for influenza B subtype Victoria; two samples tested negative for influenza this week.
• About 2.9% of patients visiting emergency rooms were there for ILI this week. About 3.2% of outpatient visits were for ILI.
• To date, four influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season. CDC has reported a total of four pediatric deaths nationwide this season.
• To date, no nursing homes in Arkansas have reported influenza outbreaks.
• Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza was below the epidemic threshold this week.
• For Week 46, the geographic spread of influenza was reported as widespread in 6 states and regional in 9 states; Puerto Rico and 23 states reported local activity; the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and 11 states reported sporadic activity; and 1 state reported no activity. Guam did not report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.