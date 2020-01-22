Free Spay and Neuter Clinic
Highway 7 Spay & Neuter received a grant to use for spay/neuter of companion pets. Meaning owned pets only this grant will not cover feral animals. The entire cost is covered by the grant. Donations no matter how small are very much welcomed. There is an additional fee 15$ for animals weighing over 75 pounds. The pets are spayed/neutered and given a rabies. Appointments are set up through Affordable Veterinary Services of North Arkansas (870) 741-9447. Appointments will be made as long as the grant lasts. Proof of income, proof residency and proof of ID will need to be presented on day of appointment. Any no shows will not be permitted to reschedule. Donations from the community are welcomed as well. To make a donation to Highway 7 Spay & Neuter please call (870) 741-9447 or mail 5155 AR-7 South, Harrison, AR 72601.
Spaying Arkansas one pet at a time!
Moderate Income Families: The spay / neuter program is available for animals of low income families who are Newton, Marion, or Searcy County Arkansas residents. You must bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill, to be eligible. To participate in the program, individuals must meet the federal housing criteria for low income in the state of Arkansas. In order to know if you qualify, please view the income guidelines shown below.
ARKANSAS SECTION 8 INCOME LIMITS PROGRAM
1 PERSON $29,200
2 PERSON $33,400
3 PERSON $37,550
4 PERSON $41,700
5 PERSON $45,050
6 PERSON $48,400
7 PERSON $51,750
8 PERSON $55,050
To be eligible for the program, persons must complete a spay/neuter application and provide proof of income, residency and a photo I.D.
Acceptable items to document proof of income are:
o Last year’s W-2 statement o Income tax statement o Social Security statement o Disability reimbursement statement o Paycheck stub – those that get paid less than minimum wage due to being compensated by tips/commissions,
must provide additional information. o Veteran’s Awards Letter
Income Verification: Bring your application, proof of income, proof of residency and a copy of your driver's license or other government issued photo identification to Highway 7 Spay & Neuter / Affordable Veterinary Services of North Arkansas. Located at 5155 Hwy 7 South to apply. If you cannot make a copy of these items before you arrive, we can make a copy of your application documents for you when you arrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.