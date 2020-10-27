When the Harrison Board of Education reviewed financial reports, a discussion of expenditures versus revenue in the Food Service Department brought out discussion of free meals for students.
Board president Mitch Magness said he noticed the disparity in funds and district business manager Shannan Lovelace was asked to explain.
Lovelace explained that budget is the largest reimbursement fund in the district, running as much as $1.3 million through it a year.
She said it’s typical to have a negative balance at the end of each month because requested reimbursements will come in the following month.
“But it was larger than it has been in a long time,” Lovelace said.
The reason for that, she said, was that the district started with a $35,000 positive balance in the last school year, but the fund was bailed out at the end of the year to the tune of about $120,000. That left a zero balance at the beginning of the current school year.
Another reason for the discrepancy is that the beginning of school was postponed by a week under a directive from Gov. Asa Hutchinson. That meant the district requested reimbursement for August of four days as opposed to 13 days the previous year.
“So that made a $40,000 difference in revenue just to have that many less days,” Lovelace said. The average day is about $4,000 to $5,000 for reimbursements for free and reduced-price lunches.
The district received about $99,000 in reimbursements for September 2019, but this year will be about $115,000 for September from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Originally, the USDA extended free meals for all students on site through December, but the agency recently extended that through the end of the fiscal year, which ends next June.
Lovelace said there are between 300 and 500 students utilizing the off-site, virtual learning model. That means the district might be feeding fewer children, but it’s able to claim a higher dollar amount for reimbursement.
The High School is social distancing and some students are able to leave when their schedule is complete and they might not eat a meal.
However, Lovelace said the elementary buildings are feeding an additional 175 students per day for breakfast alone. Staff in those cafeterias are actually going to work before their shifts even start just to get ready.
Another positive for Harrison is that the CARES Act Steering Committee met in early October and voted to release $9.8 million of that federal funding for public school districts’ food service programs. Harrison will get $161,000 through that program as reimbursement for feeding students during the COVID-19 shut down of schools.
“That’s 12% of our expenses last year,” Lovelace added. “We’ll be seeing that money, hopefully, by the end of the month. So, our food fund is safe.”
