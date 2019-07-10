featured
Fresh Produce
Farmers Market vendors Wilma and Hugh Heber display their fresh produce items Wednesday morning at the Central Ozarks Farmer’s and Artisan’s Market located on the Boone County Courtpark. The Market is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 6 am to noon. Vendors will be selling locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, farm fresh eggs, homemade jams, jellies, and fruit butters, delicious baked goods and uniquely made hand crafted products.
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
