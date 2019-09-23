What started as a traffic stop late Friday night ended after a lengthy police pursuit and the arrest of a Springfield, Missouri, man on numerous charges.
According to a Harrison Police daily log, 50-year-old Christopher Carl Alberts was arrested following the pursuit that hit speeds of up to 100 mph inside the city limits and was stopped by a tactical vehicle intervention or pursuit intervention technique, often called a PIT maneuver.
The log shows Ptl. David Alkire initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle Alberts was driving at Highway 65 and Airport Road about 11:30 p.m. Friday.
The driver fled on Airport Road, then onto Industrial Park Road, clocking speeds of about 100 mph when passing Goblin Drive and Forward Drive and sometimes in the wrong lane, the log shows.
The chase led southbound onto the Bypass still at high speeds. Police Chief Chris Graddy said the driver then turned onto Main Street at the south interchange.
At the bottom of Harrison Hill, the driver missed the curve and actually went into Minnie Harris Park, then came back out and onto Main Street before turning onto Lake Shore Drive heading west.
Graddy said the driver continued across South Pine Street and onto West South Avenue before Alkire applied the PIT maneuver and the vehicle crashed out.
Alberts was taken into custody and cited as a habitual offender with aggravated assault, fleeing in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving left of center, ran stop sign, disregard traffic control device, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, improper headlights, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, resisting arrest, speeding 63 over and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $50,000, the log shows.
He was also arrested on a Shannon County (Missouri) theft of property and second-degree burglary with bond set at $10,000.
He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration and records show he was still in custody Monday afternoon.
