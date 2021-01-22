North Arkansas College president Dr. Randy Esters recently told the Board of Trustees that funding for the proposed Center for Robotics and Manufacturing Innovation hit a snag, but he feels confident it could still happen in the near future.
In August 2020, the board gave Esters a green light to explore the concept, including finding funding sources for the estimated $7 million facility.
The center would house offices, instructional labs, classrooms, computer labs and manufacturing shops for instruction and training. The roughly 30,000 square-foot building would likely house the manufacturing, machining, robotics, electronics and IT programs. All those programs except for IT are currently located on the North Campus.
“We’re training folks for jobs that are here today,” Esters said last summer, “when we need to be training folks for jobs that’ll be here in two years.”
Risley and Associates architecture firm was chosen to help with development, Esters said, including choosing a location.
A task force assigned to the effort chose a spot on the South Campus just south of the greenhouse. Construction would require digging into the hill, but there is already ample parking available just east of the site. In addition, both stories of the building would be accessible from ground level.
Esters said the college has about $1.5 million that could go toward the project, but grants were being explored.
Esters said the college was recently notified the state had declined to fund the $3 million requested for the project.
“We were invited to reapply in April/May time frame and I feel confident or hopeful that they’ll fund it then,” Esters told the Board of Trustees.
In the meantime, the college is exploring other avenues of funding, working with local legislators on possible legislation that might help with the cost.
“We’ve not given up by a long shot,” he said. “This center, this endeavor is much too important for us to not give it 120%.
“But I’m really confident that we’ll make this happen in the next year or so,” he said.
