The over century-old Newton County Jail sits just off the Jasper square. It was closed in 2009 and the new jail was opened next door in 2012. It was used briefly as a community food pantry, but now it sits unused and is falling into disrepair. Mayor Jan Larson approached the quorum court Monday night, Dec. 2, and inquired about the historic building's future.
A lot of people think the jail is owned by the city, Larson said, but it continues to be under county ownership. There are some glass panes missing from some windows and there are reports of mold on the inside. She said the city is working on a long range economic development study and the town's historic business district is an important asset. Except for the jail which if allowed to decline could become a liability for both the city and the county.
Larson said Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District, Inc., has offered the city assistance in securing a government grant to rehabilitate the building and make it ADA accessible. She said there is no match required. She wondered if the county would be interested, but there would be no point getting the grant if the building can't be maintained. The deadline to apply for the grant is next March.
The problem is that neither the city nor the county has the money to operate and maintain the building.
The court's solicitor, Brad Brown questioned that since the old jail is government-owned could it be rented or leased for commercial purposes. He believed it could be leased to another government entity, or it could be sold. The latter had been studied by the quorum court, but offers for the building were considered to be too low.
Sheriff Glenn Wheeler was attending the meeting and confirmed that there are some broken windows and there is some mold on the interior, but not in the walls. He said the old jail was opened as an attraction last Halloween and it drew a lot of visitors, so there is public interest in it. Right now it is used only for storage by the sheriff's office and jail.
Once rehabilitated the building would have public restrooms which, according to city surveys, is needed in town by visitors, Larson said.
Some of the JPs agreed that it could be used as a unique welcome center, but they don't know how it would be staffed or how to pay for utilities.
Larson and County Judge Warren Campbell agreed that something needs to be done with the building and they will meet soon to see if a plan can be developed.
Larson noted afterward that according to the city's solicitor Dawn Allen, there are examples elsewhere where municipalities rent facilities to such things as doctors groups and to a chamber of commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.