EDITOR’S NOTE: This is 14th in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Jordan Gabriel is the Valedictorian for Omaha High School and Stephanie Muncy is the Salutatorian.
Jordan is the son of Mayra Gabriel and Justin Gabriel.
Stephanie is the daughter of Johnathan and Kristen Muncy.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honor graduate?
Jordan: My parents always encouraged me to do good in school, but personal satisfaction was the driving factor.
Stephanie: n/a
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Jordan: n/a
Stephanie: I loved dancing and singing in the choir.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Jordan: It has given me the opportunity to take online courses that I wouldn’t have been able to take at my school like criminal law, computer coding/cyber security, forensic science, abnormal psychology and more.
Stephanie: n/a
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Jordan: This is the time you need to start getting serious and doing as good as you possibly can. From here on out is when all of it really starts counting.
Stephanie: Get involved! It’s a great way to meet new people, explore your interests, and create lasting memories.
• What are your future plans?
Jordan: I plan on going to Mississippi State University to get a degree in chemical engineering.
Stephanie: I plan on attending the University of Missouri-Columbia to study journalism.
