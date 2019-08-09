The Harrison Fire Department was paged out to a gas meter that got hit at a residence at the 500 block of N. Robinson Friday morning around 11:00 am. A person living at the residence ran over the gas meter with his truck. Black Hills Energy were notified of the incident and were on their way to scene to make repairs.
Gas Meter Hit
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
