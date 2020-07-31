After the first full 24 hours of filings for municipal races in Boone County, one race had already formed for a Harrison City Council position.
Current council members Mary Jean Creager, Bill Boswell, Joel Williams and Wayne Cone had all filed for reelection, records show.
Council member Chris Head also file for reelection, but he has been challenged by Jeremy Ragland.
Dennis King filed to run for the position currently held by Linda DeWald and Robert Goulet filed for the seat currently held by Heath Kirkpatrick. Neither incumbent had filed as of noon Thursday
At Alpena, Town Council incumbents Ottie Morse, Becky Berryman, AJ Womack and Bonnie Morton all filed for reelection.
A petition for a special election at Alpena to remove Mayor Theron McCammond from office was filed. The election will be held in the November general election, but only Alpena voters will be eligible to cast ballots.
At Bergman, council incumbents Rex Lovelace, Derek Moore and Jason “Sarge” King filed for reelection, while Loretta Rogers filed for Position 3.
Incumbent Diamond City City Council member Charles L. Grimes had filed for reelection by noon, but no other candidates had filed.
A petition for the removal of Diamond City Mayor Linda Miracle from office was filed. Like at Alpena, the special election will be held in the general election, but only for Diamond City voters.
The filing period opened Wednesday at noon and runs through noon Wednesday, Aug. 5.
