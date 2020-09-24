The Harrison City Council is set to meet Thursday night and aldermen are scheduled to hear an update on planning for the widening of Goblin Drive.
The project includes intersection improvements at Goblin Drive and Industrial Park Road, along with replacing the existing bridge over Dry Jordan Creek on Goblin Drive and widening Goblin Drive from two to three lanes.
The project was also a major part of the infrastructure plan presented to voters in 2018 when they approved renewal of the 0.5% infrastructure sales tax.
It will be done in phases and the city received a $1.6 million federal grant in spring 2019 to help with Phase 1. The first phase was planned to start at the Industrial Park Road intersection and proceed south to about 900 feet short of the northern boundary of Baker Prairie.
The council is also expected to take another look at an ordinance banning engine compression brakes on tractor trailer rigs. Residents have complained about the rumbling noise the brakes make.
The council had considered the ordinance in August, but a caller to the meeting asked them to consider allowing the brakes if they were muffled, sending the ordinance back to committee for more discussion.
Committee members denied that request and removed the popular the generic trademarked popular name (Jake Brakes) from the ordinance as the only change.
Aldermen are also scheduled to hear the third and final reading of an amended business license ordinance and an amendment to the city dog ordinance requiring pet owners to clean up their dogs’ feces.
The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
The agenda for the meeting said face masks will be required to enter City Hall and health screening will be done. There will only be seats in the gallery for eight to 10 people to attend in person. Once the safe capacity has been reached, no one else will be allowed in City Hall.
However, the meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook, so people who can’t attend in person will be encouraged to watch online.
The public will be able to comment via Facebook live chat or by calling (870) 741-3644. The city clerk will take your call, so please state your name and topic you wish to address. At the appropriate time the clerk will put you live with the council. If you call and get a busy signal, please try again later, the agenda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.