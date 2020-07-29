RUSSELLVILLE — Gov. Asa Hutchinson acknowledged Wednesday that the surge in COVID-19 cases in Newton County is attributed to an outbreak in the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper.
At a press briefing from Russellville on Wednesday, Hutchinson announced that 787 more positive test results had been received over the previous 24 hours, leading to a total of almost 41,000 cumulative positive cases.
Of the cumulative number, 6,596 were active cases. Of those, 80 were in nursing homes, 342 in prison units and 6,174 in the community at large. The number of patients who are considered recovered from the illness grew by 750 over the previous 24 hours.
One of the graphs Hutchinson displayed showed the growth of cases in the northwest region of the state by county between July 19 and 25.
For comparison, the number of cases in Boone County went from 75 to 105 over that week, a 40% increase. In Newton County, the number of cases jumped from 16 to 83, representing a 418.8% increase.
“[it’s a] small number, but it was a nursing home breakout there in Newton County,” the governor said. It was the first time the outbreak was formally addressed since the surge in Newton County.
State epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha accompanied Hutchinson for the briefing. She was asked if any of the additional six deaths that were reported Wednesday came from the Newton County Nursing Home.
“I don’t have specific information about whether there was a death related to that nursing home yet,” Dillaha said.
The Daily Times had been told that nursing home staff who have tested positive for the coronavirus are working in the nursing home to care for residents who are ill. Although Dillaha didn’t specifically mention the Newton County facility, she did talk about the procedure.
“The staff who work in the nursing home, when there is a staff shortage, if a staff person is asymptomatic and positive, they have been permitted, at times, to work and care for residents who are also positive, but not residents who are negative,” Dillaha said. “If staff have been exposed and have no symptoms as … a critical infrastructure worker, they may also continue to work. The nursing home must screen them, do their temperature checks and so forth, so they do not report to work ill.”
Another graphic Hutchinson displayed showed the rolling average of positive results across the state for a 14-day period ending July 29. That graph showed:
• Boone County — 8.10%
• Carroll County — 14.2%
• Marion County — 1.8%
• Newton County — 18.1%
• Searcy County — 3.7%
