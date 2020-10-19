Gov. Asa Hutchinson made a stop in Harrison on Monday morning to drum up support for Issue No. 1 on the ballot as early voting began.
Issue No. 1, if approved, would make permanent the 0.5% sales and use tax that currently helps pay for Arkansas’ four-lane highway system, county roads and city streets, by amending the Arkansas Constitution to include the tax. The existing 0.5% sales tax is set to expire in June 2023.
Hutchinson started Monday in Jonesboro before coming to Harrison. Scheduled stops were also planned in Rogers and El Dorado before a final rally in North Little Rock at 4:30 p.m.
In Harrison, the governor said the reason for the trip was to bring attention to Issue No. 1 and the importance of passage.
“I’m not on the ballot,” Hutchinson said, “but this is my number one priority.”
The governor said Issue No. 1 is about jobs and infrastructure and the future of the state. Commerce requires a way to get products to and from market and better highways will bolster that.
Hutchinson said he was talking to someone in Rogers over the weekend and found out that individual didn’t understand the issue at all.
“I simply told them that Issue 1 is providing money for our roads, bridges and infrastructure without raising taxes,” Hutchinson said.
It’s an extension of the existing sales tax, but building it into the state constitution through an amendment allows officials to estimate the revenue stream from the tax to plan for the future.
“Every study has said we have to have more funding to maintain our roads and to build our infrastructure and to protect our bridges,” he said.
Parents putting a child on a school bus wants safe roads. Farmers trying to move equipment want wider shoulders on the highways. Business leaders want safer roads to avoid spending so much on maintenance of vehicles, the governor said.
“It is critical that we have Issue 1 to have that adequate funding,” Hutchinson said.
He said some detractors of the issue complaint that it will be a constitutional amendment, but that’s the process that must be followed to make the necessary change. Because it’s being put before voters, it could be put to voters again if they change their minds in the future.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who was traveling with the governor, said she makes a habit of visiting all 75 counties in the state. She said not one of those leaders has told her they have plenty of money for roads.
“But what they have told me is how much they stand to lose in county and city resources if Issue 1 doesn’t pass,” Rutledge said.
A chart on display at the stop in Harrison showed the amount of money in turnback funds each city and town in Boone County could lose for roads and streets for fiscal year 2024, including:
• Alpena — $9,136.
• Bellefonte — $10,581.
• Diamond City — $10,231.
• Everton — $3,100.
• Harrison — $301,654.
• Lead Hill — $6,316.
• Omaha — $3,939.
• South Lead Hill — $2,377.
• Valley Springs — $4,265.
• Zinc — $2,401.
Aside from those numbers, the chart also showed Boone County itself could lose nearly $237,000 in that same time frame.
Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway told the crowd he has been dealing with roads in Boone County for about 30 years. Defeat of Issue No. 1 would be “devastating” to the road department in Boone County, as well as employees.
“To me, the easiest way to say it is, ‘A vote against Issue 1 is a vote against economic development,’” Hathaway said.
Hutchinson told the crowd that polling on Issue No. 1 looked promising as of Monday morning.
“But poll numbers are meaningless if you don’t get out your vote,” the governor said.
(1) comment
But Governor... is has been only a short time since you took the funds allocated to the AHTD and diverted them to the general fund! Now you ask us to make a temporary tax permanent to replace funds you took away from highways! Pardon me for saying so, but this has the appearance of skullduggery by your office, partly because you are continually moving and appropriating and hiding the distribution of State funds and the oversight committee seems to be looking the other way!
