LITTLE ROCK — In a televised address Thursday night, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called on the state Legislature to affirm the public emergency he declared nine months ago.
Hutchinson first issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency on March 11. It allowed for emergency use of telemedicine, flexibility for public education and other actions he deemed necessary during the pandemic.
Subsequent directives, including a face mask mandate and some limitations on businesses, were issued in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health.
He commended legislators for answering the call in appropriating money for struggling businesses, hospitals, rental assistance, food banks, enhanced unemployment compensation and testing and contact tracing demands.
He said Thursday night that the latest extension of the state of emergency expires Saturday, although he declared a continuation of the emergency through December.
“But some have argued that the legislature should join in the decision to continue the emergency,” the governor said Thursday.
In early September, group of Republican lawmakers in Arkansas filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions.
They asked the court to rule that the directives were invalid because they did not have legislative approval.
In mid-October, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen dismissed the suit, ruling that the directives issued were proper under the Emergency Services Act “to make all necessary and reasonable rules for the protection of the public health and safety.”
Republican state Rep. Dan Sullivan, who led the lawsuit effort, said he planned to appeal Griffen’s ruling to the state Supreme Court. Online court records show Sullivan filed a notice of appeal on Nov. 4.
Today,” Hutchinson said in Thursday’s address, “I’m asking the General Assembly to conduct a meeting as a committee of the whole to support and affirm the current public emergency. We are all in this fight together and it takes all of us, arm in arm, united, to defeat the biggest public health crisis of our lifetime.”
