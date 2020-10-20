LITTLE ROCK — A weekly COVID-19 briefing was held virtually Tuesday because Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently experienced a potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Hutchinson explained that Tuesday marked the 153rd briefing since the pandemic began. Those briefings had been daily until recently when they were moved to weekly or “as needed” events. Members of the media were usually at those briefings.
However, the governor said an individual in the Conference Room last week tested positive for the virus.
Even though he had been wearing a mask and kept a six-foot distance from everyone, Hutchinson said he was tested early Monday morning with both antigen and PCR tests. He said both were negative.
So, the briefing on Tuesday was held virtually with even interpreter Eddie Schmeckenbecher appearing from a remote location.
Hutchinson announced that the 840 positive and probable diagnoses released Tuesday raised the state beyond the 100,000 mark for positive cumulative test results.
“That is a milestone that I know that everyone will note as being a remarkable large number and I did want to note that passing of the 100,000 mark regrettably today,” the governor said Tuesday.
He said the number of patients hospitalized for the virus was up by 24 over the previous 24 hours for a total of 637. He said hospital officials admit the margin is tight, but there was still hospital space available.
Fourteen more people died of the disease over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,576 as of Tuesday afternoon.
State Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said the number of patients on ventilators was up “slightly” for a total of 101 Tuesday.
The counties that showed the largest number of cases reported Tuesday (more than 20) were:
• Pulaski — 62
• Washington — 39
• Benton — 38
• Craighead — 32
• Crittenden — 25
• Crawford — 21
• Greene — 20
Romero said the continued rise in cases is an apparent result of people not adhering to the guidelines of wearing face masks, socially distancing and continued hand washing. He reiterated that at least 50% of people need to follow those guidelines to be successful in reducing the spread of the virus.
Hutchinson said state officials are doing everything “humanly” possible to address the pandemic, but people need the help of “divine providence.” He said he hears from people daily who say they are praying for him and everyone in the entire state.
“So, I wanted to recognize the hopes and prayers of so many Arkansans by issuing a proclamation today that calls on Oct. 25th, this Sunday, as a day of voluntary prayer in Arkansas in regard to the challenges that we face as a people and that we recognize our dependence upon a sovereign God and call upon Him for His strength, His wisdom, His guidance and His help.”
