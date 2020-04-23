LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a two-day surge campaign to increase testing for the coronavirus by allowing people who believe they need a test to get one.
Hutchinson said the state wants to expand testing all across the state. One strategy is to utilize some of the inventory of testing kits that hospitals already have in stock. That additional testing will be a partnership between the Arkansas Department of Health, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the Centers for Disease Control in the near future.
But immediately, Hutchinson announced the surge campaign with what he called a simple message: “If you think you have symptoms, don’t wait, get tested.”
The goal is to increase testing over Friday and Saturday from 1,000 tests to 1,500 tests per day. Anyone with symptoms like fever, coughing or shortness of breath should get tested if they want.
“Testing is available,” the governor said. “There’s an inventory available out there for testing right now, all across the state of Arkansas.”
That’s something the state cannot do: It will require the patient’s effort to get a test if they feel like they’re at risk, have been traveling or have symptoms. It also will take cooperation with hospitals and clinics as well.
Hutchinson urged people to contact their health care providers to make arrangements for testing.
ADH Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the capacity for testing has increased over the last few week, especially with commercial labs taking on more testing.
“We are not fully utilizing that capacity,” Smith said. “We need to know if people have symptoms of COVID-19. We need to have that answer, both for their benefit and for us to know as a state.”
When asked about the cost of that testing, Smith said there are federal funding sources available. UAMS chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said the labs that they set up do collect insurance information from those patients tested who have it and they could bill insurance companies, but they do not ask the patient for payment for testing.
Hutchinson said anyone who wants a test can get one and the thought of cost shouldn’t be a reason not to get one.
The total number of positive cases reported Thursday rose by 189 over the previous 24 hours for a total of 2,465 across the state. Of the 189, 122 came from the Cummins prison unit. The number of patients hospitalized rose from 97 Wednesday to 101 Thursday and 24 patients were on a ventilator, an increase of one. The number of deaths from COVID-19 rose by two for a total of 45.
