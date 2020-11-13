LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson has ordered the United States flag and the Arkansas flag to be lowered to half-staff in tribute to the memory of Officer Travis Wallace, a Helena-West Helena police officer who was killed in the line of duty last night. The flag shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff to the day of interment.
Governor Hutchinson released this statement:
“I was heartsick to hear that we have lost another police officer in the line of duty. Helena-West Helena Officer Travis Wallace was shot and killed as he pursued a suspect in a violent crime. Officer Wallace’s death is a tragic reminder that our police officers risk their lives with every encounter and every traffic stop. In his 10-year career as an officer, Travis risked his life for hundreds of people. Let us honor his memory by renewing our respect and support for all officers. I offer my condolences to Officer Wallace’s family and his fellow officers.”
Latarius Howard, 29, the suspect in the shooting, surrendered to U.S marshals shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shaw, Mississippi, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.
Howard was wanted in a previous shooting that wounded a man when Helena-West Helena Officer Travis Wallace stopped an SUV on Thursday after seeing Howard in the passenger seat, Sadler said.
Howard then got out of the vehicle and opened fire, striking Wallace, 41, who returned fire, according to Sadler.
Wallace died at a hospital, while Howard was apparently not injured, Sadler said.
A second officer at the scene was not injured, according to Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith, and the vehicle in which Howard as a passenger fled the city, which is about 100 miles east of Little Rock.
The suspected driver, Bruce Hillie, 24, was also arrested Friday, in Indianola, Mississippi, on a hindering apprehension warrant, according to Sadler.
