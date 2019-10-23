Tracie Pape, director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of North Arkansas, or CASA, told the CASA board that she has committed to recruiting and training more advocates for children caught up in the court system.
CASA is a nonprofit organization which provides trained, community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children from newborn to age 18. Volunteers give hope, and a voice, to those children who would otherwise stand alone while in the foster care system, a press release said.
Pape explained that the 21 current CASA advocates face more than 100 cases in the coverage area of Baxter, Boone, Marion and Newton counties. That includes 47 in Baxter, 53 in Boone, seven in Marion and two in Newton.
A large portion of funding for CASA is a grant through the Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA. She said she committed to VOCA to train 12 new volunteers this year to become advocates. She said last Friday that a training class had started that week.
“We’re going to do a guided self-learning training and we have six people signed up,” Pape said.
The self-learning course was approved by the national CASA organization. It means that volunteers can do the work themselves instead of gathering at the CASA office in Harrison for 30 hours, which is a hardship for some potential advocates.
“So, we’re well on the way to making that VOCA goal,” Pape said.
But that VOCA grant was in jeopardy as a result of allegations of misuse of money by the former CASA director, who has been arrested and faces criminal charges. Pape said the grant had also been mismanaged and the local CASA group stood the chance of losing it.
So, Pape, board president Chonda Tapley and board member Rachel Freeman, also an attorney ad litem in the juvenile justice system, had to go to Little Rock for a meeting with VOCA officials to justify keeping the grant.
Pape said Tapley and Freeman had to explain to the grant supervisor and analyst what controls were being put in place to see that such an event never happens again.
Tapley said that when they arrived in the VOCA office, the local chapter’s name was written on a dry erase board listing agencies to be unfunded. By the time they had made their presentation, the name had been erased.
Freeman added that Pape’s contributions to those talks also helped a lot in seeing the grant stay in place.
They were also able to negotiate the grant for the next year, which amounted to $145,093 for 2019-20. Pape said the grant will actually be continued through 2021.
The VOCA grant covers salaries for employees, maintenance and operation of the home office and expenses associated with training and recruiting advocates.
Pape said the local agency had in the previous month become completely compliant with all VOCA requirements.
A state CASA grant of $64,000 is also part of the local group’s funding. Pape said there was an increase in funding this year because they had served so many children.
Board member Becky Greenwood, noting that advocates aren’t paid, said the board should do some sort of appreciation activity for those volunteers. They are, after all, what keeps the agency together, she said.
That would give advocates a chance to meet board members and know they can reach out to them should they suspect something is amiss.
Pape said some advocates have actually asked to meet with board members. She suggested making it a holiday sort of event, possibly in December, and arrange for some gifts for advocates as well.
The board agreed to work toward that event and Greenwood agreed to help with organization.
Prior to the meeting, Tapley told the Daily Times that the Harrison office was recently redecorated to a certain extent, all done with donations from the community, in order to make it more accessible for advocates to use when working on cases.
