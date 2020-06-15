U.S. Cong. Steve Womack has announced that North Arkansas College will receive a $470,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to prepare students to become Information Technology professionals.
IT jobs are expected to grow 10% in northwest Arkansas over the next three years. This grant will allow Northark to provide remote access to an associate’s degree in IT with leading edge content including cloud technologies, virtualization and internet of things (the interconnection via the internet of computing devices embedded in everyday objects, enabling them to send and receive data).
Modifications to the college’s existing IT program will allow for quicker completion, providing students with more current content knowledge when entering the workforce and a focus on real-world project work and internships.
Northark president Dr. Randy Esters told the college Board of Trustees on Thursday that courses are being pared to a one-year study because technology changes so quickly. A two-year course could mean that technology students learned in the beginning will be obsolete by the end of the course.
Northark offers an Associate of Science degree in Information Technologies with three areas of emphasis: General, Networking and Network Security, a two-semester Information Technologies certificate and a one-semester Information Technologies Certificate of Proficiency.
Dr. Laura Berry, dean of arts, sciences, business and information technology, knows IT graduates are in high demand, especially in Arkansas.
“Support from a previous NSF grant allowed us to begin remote delivery of hands-on IT courses from the classroom in Harrison to students on campus at the Carroll County Center in Berryville,” Berry said. “This new funding will allow us to expand this remote and online delivery to include more courses in more locations, enhance the curriculum with a broader range of content, and create a more efficient and flexible program schedule for students. We want to make sure that students in our region have access to emerging technologies and high-tech careers, even if they can't come to campus for the courses.”
“The IT field is very broad and we need to have the means and resources to train future IT workers across a wide spectrum of technologies,” says Rick Williams, IT professor. “This grant will assist us in making that happen; giving our students more opportunities to enter the IT workforce with a well-rounded background attained through a variety of delivery methods.”
The grant will provide funding for NDG’s NETLAB+, a platform that uses real equipment to perform networking, cybersecurity, operating system and server administration labs remotely. The grant will also help pay for a new router to provide increased bandwidth to accommodate this remote access, a press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.